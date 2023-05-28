Power of Papaya: 6 Reasons to Eat It on an Empty Stomach

- Papaya on an empty stomach enhances skin health, providing a youthful and radiant appearance
- It is a beneficial choice for diabetics, offering a naturally sweet and low-sugar option
- Consuming papaya on an empty stomach improves digestion, supports kidney health, boosts the immune system, and promotes heart health
Papaya, a tropical fruit known for its sweet and vibrant taste, offers numerous health benefits. Including this delicious fruit in your daily diet can do wonders for your overall well-being. While papaya can be enjoyed at any time of the day, consuming it on an empty stomach can maximize its health benefits. Here are six compelling reasons why you should consider eating papaya on an empty stomach:
Papaya Promotes Healthy and Glowing SkinPapaya is rich in vitamins A, C, and E, which provide a powerful dose of antioxidants. These antioxidants help combat free radicals in the body, preventing skin damage and promoting a youthful appearance. The nutrients in papaya can make the skin tighter and brighter, reducing the risk of wrinkles, sagging, and dullness. By starting your day with a serving of papaya, you give your skin a healthy boost, enhancing its radiance and vitality (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Beneficial Role of Carica papaya Extracts and Phytochemicals on Oxidative Stress and Related Diseases: A Mini Review
Go to source).
Papaya is Suitable for DiabeticsContrary to popular belief, papaya is an excellent choice for individuals with diabetes or those aiming to reduce their risk of developing the condition. While it is naturally sweet, papaya has a low sugar content and low glucose levels compared to other fruits. This makes it a safe and healthy option for diabetics who need to manage their blood sugar levels effectively. By incorporating papaya into your morning routine, you can enjoy its sweetness without compromising your health (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Carica papaya Reduces Muscle Insulin Resistance via IR/GLUT4 Mediated Signaling Mechanisms in High Fat Diet and Streptozotocin-Induced Type-2 Diabetic Rats
Go to source).
Papaya Improves Eye HealthPapayas are loaded with vitamin A and antioxidants that contribute to improved eye health. Vitamin A is crucial for maintaining good vision and preventing age-related macular degeneration. By consuming papaya on an empty stomach, you provide your body with a significant amount of these essential nutrients, supporting the health and function of your eyes (3✔ ✔Trusted Source
Dietary sources of lutein and zeaxanthin carotenoids and their role in eye health
Go to source).
Papaya Supports Kidney HealthThe potassium content in papaya plays a vital role in maintaining kidney health. Potassium helps flush out toxins accumulated in the kidneys, reducing the risk of kidney-related ailments. Additionally, it helps reduce the accumulation of uric acid in the blood, preventing conditions like kidney stones and gout. Eating papaya on an empty stomach allows your body to absorb the potassium efficiently, promoting optimal kidney function (4✔ ✔Trusted Source
The protective effects of aqueous extract of Carica papaya seeds in paracetamol induced nephrotoxicity in male wistar rats
Go to source).
Papaya Aids DigestionPapaya contains an enzyme called papain, which is known for its digestive properties. Consuming papaya on an empty stomach can help jump-start the digestive process, allowing your body to break down food more efficiently throughout the day. Papain aids in the breakdown of proteins and improves nutrient absorption. By incorporating papaya into your morning routine, you can support a healthy digestive system and prevent common digestive issues such as bloating and constipation (5✔ ✔Trusted Source
Papaya preparation (Caricol®) in digestive disorders
Go to source).
Papaya Boosts Immune System FunctionPapaya is packed with vitamin C, a vital nutrient that boosts immune system function. Vitamin C enhances the production of white blood cells, which are responsible for fighting off infections and diseases. By consuming papaya on an empty stomach, you provide your body with a significant dose of vitamin C right at the start of the day, strengthening your immune system and keeping illnesses at bay (6✔ ✔Trusted Source
Anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of Carica papaya
Go to source).
In addition to these six compelling reasons, papaya is also known to promote heart health, thanks to its rich antioxidant and phytochemical content. Regular consumption of papaya helps protect the heart from diseases and maintains its overall health.
References :
- Beneficial Role of Carica papaya Extracts and Phytochemicals on Oxidative Stress and Related Diseases: A Mini Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33916114/)
- Carica papaya Reduces Muscle Insulin Resistance via IR/GLUT4 Mediated Signaling Mechanisms in High Fat Diet and Streptozotocin-Induced Type-2 Diabetic Rats - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36290804/)
- Dietary sources of lutein and zeaxanthin carotenoids and their role in eye health - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23571649/)
- The protective effects of aqueous extract of Carica papaya seeds in paracetamol induced nephrotoxicity in male wistar rats - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26124809/)
- Papaya preparation (Caricol®) in digestive disorders - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23524622/)
- Anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory properties of Carica papaya - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/27416522/)
Poll
Advertisement