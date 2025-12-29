Did You Know? Sometimes, period relief starts with a glass of water. #menstrualhealth #womenwellness #hydrationmatters #periodcare #medindia

The role of water intake in the severity of pain and menstrual distress among females suffering from primary dysmenorrhea: a semi-experimental study

Hydration plays a crucial role in menstrual health. A gynaecologist explains how water intake affects hormones, cramps, bloating, and cycle comfort.

Not Drinking Enough Water? It May Worsen Period Pain

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Can drinking water really reduce period cramps?

A: Yes. Adequate hydration improves blood flow and helps clear prostaglandins, chemicals linked to menstrual pain.

Q: Why do I feel more bloated when I donâ€™t drink enough water?

A: Dehydration triggers fluid-retention hormones, causing bloating and breast tenderness, especially before periods.

Q: Do I need more water during PMS or periods?

A: Yes. Hormonal changes during the luteal phase and menstruation increase fluid needs.

Q: Can dehydration affect hormones?

A: Indirectly, yes. Poor hydration can worsen hormone clearance and intensify PMS symptoms.

Q: Is water enough, or do electrolytes matter too?

A: Water is essential, but minerals like magnesium and potassium also help reduce cramps and muscle tension.