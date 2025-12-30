Vegetarian and vegan diets: benefits and drawbacks

Did you know? #Vegan diets can lower cholesterol and support weight control, but skipping nutrients like #VitaminB12 and #Iron may silently harm nerve and blood health without proper planning. #plantbaseddiet #newyear #dietresolutions #vegannutrition #healthyeating #medindia

Going vegan this New Year needs smart planning. Learn the 5 essential nutrition points that help prevent deficiencies and support long term health.

New Year, New You? 5 Things to Know Before Going Vegan

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is a vegan diet healthy for everyone?

A: A vegan diet can be healthy for many people, but individual needs vary and proper planning is essential.

Q: What is the biggest nutrient risk in a vegan diet?

A: Vitamin B12 deficiency is the most common and serious risk without supplementation.

Q: Can a vegan diet help with weight loss?

A: Yes, high fiber plant-based diets may support weight control when based on whole foods.

Q: Do vegans need supplements

A: Most vegans require vitamin B12 supplements and some may need vitamin D or omega 3 support

Q: How can beginners avoid vegan diet deficiencies?

A: Eating a wide variety of plant foods, using fortified products, and consulting a nutrition expert helps prevent deficiencies.