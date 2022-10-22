Long Lasting Makeup Products may Contain ‘Forever Chemicals’

Highlights:
- Forever chemicals don’t naturally degrade and are known to accumulate in the body and soil
- In beauty products, these substances are added to make them water-resistant, durable and spreadable
- Consumers should avoid products containing “perfluoro” on the labels to reduce their exposure to toxic chemicals
Manufacturers sometimes use ingredients that contain fluorine including potentially harmful per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to achieve Smooth, foamy, water-proof makeup. These characteristics are extremely desirable in beauty products.
‘Forever chemicals such as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are intentionally added in the form of fluorinated components as ingredients in some cosmetic products.’
Now, researchers reporting in ACS' Environmental Science & Technology show that some cosmetics and personal care products labelled as having fluorinated components also contain PFAS, whether or not these "forever chemicals" were listed as ingredients.
Forever Chemicals: Hidden Danger in Routine LifeAlthough the most concerning PFAS are no longer used in many beauty products, in some cases they've been replaced with other classes of PFAS that have unknown health and environmental impacts. And a recent study found that numerous cosmetics in the U.S. and Canada still contain these substances (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Per and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in Cosmetics
Go to source).
However, it's unclear whether these compounds were used in personal care products, such as creams, cleansers, shampoos and shaving creams. So, researchers decided to examine a variety of beauty products that listed fluorinated components in their formulations for the presence of PFAS.
All of the samples had measurable levels of PFAS, but some of the detected compounds weren't listed as ingredients in the products. The levels found in personal care products were generally lower than in cosmetics.
They identified that two foundations, labeled with terms similar to "water-proof," had high levels of total PFAS, one of which had thousands of parts per million (ppm), a level that exceeds proposed Canadian PFAS regulations.
Then, the researchers took a subset of the purchased items and screened them for over 200 additional PFAS, including the emerging classes that are replacing legacy compounds.
One emerging class — monohydrogen substituted perfluoroalkyl carboxylic acids — was found in 30% of the subset with amounts from less than one ppb to hundreds of ppb (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Targeted and Suspect Screening of Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
Go to source).
During this analysis, they also found a variety of structurally diverse PFAS that didn't appear to be related to the PFAS originally added to the products, which the researchers suggest could be the result of product aging or contamination from impurities in raw materials.
These results show the diversity of PFAS compounds, and the wide range of their amounts, present in some cosmetics and personal care products currently sold in Canada, but the researchers say more work is needed to understand where unexpected PFAS come from.
Source: Medindia
