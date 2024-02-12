Keep Love Lean: Tips for a Healthy Valentine’s Day

Highlights: Make Valentine’s Day dining experience both delicious and health-conscious with healthy tips

Dine Smart with your Loved One: Healthy Valentine's Day Dining Guide

Research Menus in Advance



Begin on a Healthy Note

Choose Grilled or Baked Options

Did You Know?

Sixty-one percent of men expect to eat at the restaurant compared to 40% of women, while 30% of women versus 20% of men expect to order takeout or delivery.

Skip the Bread Basket

Ask for Modifications

Exercise Portion Control

Steer Clear of Unnecessary Additions

Limit Sauces and Dressings

Embrace Red Color in your Food Choices

Contribution of Red Wine Consumption to Human Health Protection



Hydration with Water

Diversify your Gift Choices beyond Chocolate

Embrace Moderation, Not Deprivation

The Health Effects of Chocolate and Cocoa: A Systematic Review



Consider a Homemade Valentine's Feast

