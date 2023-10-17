About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
How Walking Helps You Stay Healthy & Fit?
Advertisement

How Walking Helps You Stay Healthy & Fit?

Hemalatha Manikandan
Written by Hemalatha Manikandan
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 17, 2023 at 4:17 PM
Highlights:
  • Walking has an impressive list of benefits with minimal risks for all age groups
  • Walking speeds up fat burning and prevents chronic diseases
  • Outdoor walking enhances both physical and mental well-being

Walking for pleasure or as exercise has immense health benefits with minimal risks. It does not require any special equipment or skill sets. Walking is a very convenient way to stay active, regardless of whether you select a quiet trail in the woods, a bustling route on city streets, a treadmill workout, or a few laps around your office building (1 Trusted Source
How many steps/day are enough? for adults

Go to source).

Fitness Calculator
Fitness Calculator
Exercise or Fitness Calculator assesses your flexibility, strength and stamina based on your performance in various fitness exercises like sit and reach, push up and aerobic exercises.
Advertisement


Yes, walking workouts can provide many of the same advantages as running does for people of all ages and fitness levels, from beginners to top athletes.

How Does Walking Help in Losing Body Fat?

  • Sets your Calories on Fire:

    Walking is a low-impact workout that can help you burn calories and reduce weight. Weight, pace, and the surface you're walking on are a few of the variables that affect how many calories you burn while walking (2 Trusted Source
    Daily step goal of 10,000 steps: a literature review

    Go to source    )

  • Boosts Metabolism:

    Walking can help you burn more calories by speeding up your metabolism, which is the rate at which your body burns calories. Thus, even after you stop walking, your body will continue to burn calories more quickly than it would if you were simply sitting down

  • Reduces Body Fat:

    By burning calories and building muscle, walking can help reduce body fat. Your body burns more calories when at rest when you have increased muscle mass, which can aid in weight loss and body fat reduction

  • Enhances Cardiovascular Health:

    Walking is a cardiovascular exercise that can help lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, enhance heart health, and lower the risk of heart disease

  • Reduces Stress:

    Walking can assist in reducing stress, which is crucial because stress can drive individuals to overeat and gain weight. Walking causes your body to release endorphins, which can elevate your mood and mitigate stress and anxiety. Additionally, it can increase confidence and give a sense of accomplishment
Overall, walking is an easy and efficient technique to reduce fat and enhance your health.

What Other Health Advantages Can Walking Offer?

Walking is an easy, low-impact activity that has many positive health effects. The following are a few of the main health advantages of walking:

  • Mitigates the Risk of Chronic Diseases:

    Walking can help lower the chance of developing chronic conditions, including diabetes, stroke, and some types of cancer

  • Enhances Joint Health:

    By alleviating stiffness and enhancing flexibility, walking can enhance joint health. It can also assist in lowering the risk of rheumatoid arthritis and other joint-related diseases

  • Enhances Cognitive Performance:

    By improving blood flow to the brain and lowering the risk of cognitive decline, walking can help enhance cognitive performance

  • Boosts Energy:

    Walking can improve energy levels by boosting blood circulation and oxygen delivery throughout the body

What Health Advantages Do Outdoor Walking Offer?

Nature-based outdoor walking can have a variety of positive effects on one's physical and mental health. Aim to get outside into nature regularly, whether it's for a walk in the park or a hike in the mountains.

The following are some of the major health advantages of spending time in nature:

  • Reduces Stress:

    Spending time outdoors can help lower stress and anxiety levels. Cortisol, the hormone linked to stress, has been proven to be reduced by exposure to natural environments

  • Enhances Mood:

    Spending time in nature can enhance happiness and emotions of well-being. Spending time in green areas has been linked to fewer depressive symptoms, according to studies

  • Immune System Booster:

    Exposure to natural environments can aid in immune system boosting. This is attributed to the advantages of phytoncides, which are organic compounds generated by plants and trees

  • Increases Physical Activity:

    Spending time in nature outdoors can boost physical activity levels, which has a number of health advantages, including lowering the risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease

  • Improves Sleep:

    Spending time in nature can enhance both the quality and amount of sleep. The body's normal sleep-wake cycle can be regulated by exposure to natural light and clean air
Walking is a fantastic form of exercise that has many positive health effects. To reap such benefits, aim for at least 30 minutes of daily, moderate-intensity walking.
Walking As An Exercise
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for exercise.
Advertisement

"Let's walk for better health."

References :
  1. How many steps/day are enough? for adults - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3197470/)
  2. Daily step goal of 10,000 steps: a literature review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17716553/)


Source: Medindia
Font : A-A+

Benefits of Walking
Benefits of Walking
Walking everyday helps fight diseases. Regular walking increases energy levels and boosts your mood.

Cite this Article   close

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Readings

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.
Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this ...
Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking

Surprising Health Benefits of Post-meal Walking

Walking after a meal helps in the faster transit of food from the stomach into the small intestine and ...
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss

A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit.
Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Who Else Wants to Know How Walking Helps Heart and Brain?

Walking early morning would improve your health as it helps heart and brain to function properly. Find more ...

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness

Follow the 30-30-30 Rule for a Balanced Weight Loss

Follow the 30-30-30 Rule for a Balanced Weight Loss

This guideline provides a flexible framework that promotes sustained and healthy weight management, in contrast to rigid diet regimes.
Cancer to Nutrient Loss: Things to Know Before Using an Airfryer

Cancer to Nutrient Loss: Things to Know Before Using an Airfryer

While air fryers are healthier than deep fryers, they can also have some disadvantages.
Fermented Foods Like Idli, Yogurt and Kimchi for Diabetes Control

Fermented Foods Like Idli, Yogurt and Kimchi for Diabetes Control

Discover how fermented foods like yogurt and kimchi can improve insulin sensitivity, aiding in blood sugar management for diabetics.
A Nutritional Guide to Healthy Puberty for Preteens

A Nutritional Guide to Healthy Puberty for Preteens

Adequate nutrition is essential during pre-puberty to support proper growth and overall well-being, setting the foundation for a healthy transition into adolescence
Can Running Help If We Run Out of Antidepressants?

Can Running Help If We Run Out of Antidepressants?

Clinical practice guidelines often prioritize medication over exercise, in the treatment of depression raising questions about its underutilization.
View All
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
MediBotMediBot
Greetings! How can I assist you?MediBot
×

How Walking Helps You Stay Healthy & Fit? Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests