Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, June 13). How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively . Medindia. Retrieved on Jun 13, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-to-stay-healthy-working-the-night-shift-consecutively-216025-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively". Medindia. Jun 13, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-to-stay-healthy-working-the-night-shift-consecutively-216025-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-to-stay-healthy-working-the-night-shift-consecutively-216025-1.htm. (accessed Jun 13, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. How to Stay Healthy Working the Night Shift Consecutively. Medindia, viewed Jun 13, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/how-to-stay-healthy-working-the-night-shift-consecutively-216025-1.htm.