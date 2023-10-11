How to Safely Use Biotin Supplements for Healthier Hair and Nails?

Highlights:
- Explore the potential of biotin for hair health, weighing its reputation against scientific evidence
- While it proves effective in preventing hair loss, conclusive research on promoting hair growth remains elusive
- Consider incorporating biotin through a balanced diet or supplements, mindful of recommended dosages and potential side effects
In the quest for healthy and vibrant hair, many individuals turn to various solutions available in the market. One such popular option is biotin , a B vitamin renowned for its potential benefits in maintaining healthy locks.
Dermatologists often recommend biotin to address concerns related to hair loss. However, the question lingers:
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘Excessive intake of biotin can result in false positive or false negative results on laboratory tests, which could lead to misdiagnosing a medical disease. #hairloss #biotin #medindia’
Tweet it Now
Can biotin live up to its reputation and stimulate hair growth?
Understanding Biotin's RoleDermatologist Wilma Bergfeld, MD, attests to the positive impact of biotin on hair disorders, highlighting its role in promoting thicker nails. While it is deemed safe for oral consumption, the question arises—can it go beyond preventing
Combatting Hair Loss with BiotinWhile biotin is an essential vitamin crucial for keratin production, which plays a vital role in skin, nail, and hair formation, its direct influence on hair growth remains inconclusive. Current research falls short of providing definitive evidence supporting biotin's role in enhancing hair growth.
Despite the lack of conclusive evidence on promoting hair growth, biotin has demonstrated efficacy in preventing balding and hair loss, particularly in cases of alopecia. A 2012 study observed improvements in hair thickness and growth in women with self-perceived thinning hair after taking a multivitamin containing biotin.
Is Biotin as Good as Advertised for Your Hair Loss?
Go to source).
Taking more biotin than is advised can result in clinically significant false positive or false negative results on laboratory tests. These inaccurate findings could result in misdiagnosing a medical disease or ineffective patient management. For more information, see the section that follows.
Consequently, some recent case reports—including six children who were given high doses of biotin (2-15 mg/kg body weight per day) to treat inherited metabolic diseases—have reported findings that incorrectly indicate Graves' disease and severe hyperthyroidism in patients taking 10-300 mg biotin per day. Within 24 hours of taking the supplement, thyroid function tests have been found to be affected by even a single 10 mg dose of biotin (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Biotin
Go to source).
When laboratory test results do not match the patient's clinical presentation, the FDA urges healthcare professionals to inquire about any supplements the patient may be taking that include biotin and to rule out biotin interference as a potential source of mistake
In the ongoing pursuit of healthier and fuller hair, biotin emerges as a promising ally. While the scientific evidence supporting its role in hair growth is not yet definitive, the positive impact on preventing hair loss is evident.
Before considering biotin supplements, ensuring a well-balanced diet rich in biotin is the first step towards healthier and more resilient hair.
References :
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Recommended Biotin IntakeFor those considering biotin supplementation, the recommended daily intake is 30 micrograms (mcg) for adults, with a slightly higher requirement for pregnant individuals at 35 mcg. In cases of alopecia, dermatologists may suggest a higher dosage of 3 milligrams (3,000 mcg) daily.
Sources of BiotinBiotin can be obtained through various sources, including biotin-rich foods such as beef liver, eggs, salmon, pork chops, sweet potatoes, almonds, and broccoli. Additionally, dermatologists may recommend mega-B vitamin combinations, containing biotin, zinc, vitamin C, and folic acid, or the individual components as supplements.
Biotin in Hair Care ProductsTo incorporate biotin into a hair care routine, some individuals turn to biotin-infused shampoos. While these products are marketed to combat hair loss, the research supporting their effectiveness remains limited. Biotin shampoos may contribute to fuller-feeling hair, but expectations of miraculous regrowth should be tempered (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Is Biotin as Good as Advertised for Your Hair Loss?
Go to source).
Health Dangers Associated with Excessive BiotinWhile incorporating biotin into one's regimen is generally considered safe, caution is advised to avoid overconsumption. Numerous studies have reported no negative effects from 10-50 mg of biotin per day, and in individuals with biotinidase insufficiency, doses up to 200 mg of oral biotin or 20 mg of intravenous biotin do not result in toxic symptoms.
Taking more biotin than is advised can result in clinically significant false positive or false negative results on laboratory tests. These inaccurate findings could result in misdiagnosing a medical disease or ineffective patient management. For more information, see the section that follows.
Consequently, some recent case reports—including six children who were given high doses of biotin (2-15 mg/kg body weight per day) to treat inherited metabolic diseases—have reported findings that incorrectly indicate Graves' disease and severe hyperthyroidism in patients taking 10-300 mg biotin per day. Within 24 hours of taking the supplement, thyroid function tests have been found to be affected by even a single 10 mg dose of biotin (2✔ ✔Trusted Source
Biotin
Go to source).
When laboratory test results do not match the patient's clinical presentation, the FDA urges healthcare professionals to inquire about any supplements the patient may be taking that include biotin and to rule out biotin interference as a potential source of mistake
In the ongoing pursuit of healthier and fuller hair, biotin emerges as a promising ally. While the scientific evidence supporting its role in hair growth is not yet definitive, the positive impact on preventing hair loss is evident.
Before considering biotin supplements, ensuring a well-balanced diet rich in biotin is the first step towards healthier and more resilient hair.
References :
- Is Biotin as Good as Advertised for Your Hair Loss? - (https://health.clevelandclinic.org/is-biotin-as-good-as-advertised-for-your-hair-loss/)
- Biotin - (https://ods.od.nih.gov/factsheets/Biotin-HealthProfessional/?ref=lavieensante.com)
Source: Medindia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
Indoor plants, commonly used as home and office decor, help to improve physical, mental, and environmental health
Unlock the power of steam therapy with a DIY guide and insights into vaporizers. Discover herbs that enhance respiratory health and sleep.
Derma rollers use microneedle therapy that increases blood flow and collagen production resulting in enhanced hair growth and healthy skin.
Enjoy this Diwali with healthier sweets and savory snacks, avoiding fire mishaps, air and noise pollution from crackers, and quality time with loved ones.
Discover 8 winter-friendly foods that keep you warm and bolster your immune system. From citrus fruits to lean proteins, these foods combat cold-weather challenges.