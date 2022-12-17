How to Age Successfully? Finally, The Answers are Here

Advertisement

They learned that more than 70% of the sample maintained their excellent state of health across the study period. Their findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults.The prevalence of successful aging varied significantly depending on the respondents' age at the start of the study. Three-quarters of respondents aged 55 to 64 at the start of the study period remained in good health throughout the study. Approximately half of those aged 80 and older were in excellent health.It is remarkable that half of those aged 80 and older maintained this extremely high bar of cognitive, physical, and emotional well-being across the three years of the study. This is wonderful news for older adults and their families who may anticipate that precipitous decline is inevitable for those aged 80 and older.By understanding factors associated with successful aging, one can work with older adults, families, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers to create an environment that supports a vibrant and healthy later life.Older adults who were obese were less likely to maintain good health in later life. Compared to older adults who were obese, those who had a normal weight were 24% more likely to age optimally.The findings are in keeping with other studies which have found that obesity was related to a range of physical symptoms and cognitive problems and that physical activity also plays a key role in optimal aging. These findings highlight the importance of maintaining an appropriate weight and engaging in an active lifestyle throughout the life course.Income was also as an important factor. Only about half of those below the poverty line aged optimally compared to three-quarters of those living above the poverty line.Even though the study does not provide information on why low income is important, it is possible that inadequate income causes stress and also restricts healthy choices such as optimal nutrition. Future research is needed to further explore this relationship.Lifestyle factors are associated with optimal health in later life. Older adults who never smoked were 46% more likely to maintain an excellent state of health compared to current smokers. Previous studies showed that quitting smoking in later life could improve survival statistics, pulmonary function, and quality of life; lower rates of coronary events, and reduce respiratory symptoms. The study found that former smokers did as well as those who had never smoked, underscoring that it is never too late to quit.The study also found that engaging in physical activity was important in maintaining good health in later life. Older adults who engaged in moderate to strenuous physical activity were 35% to 45% more likely to age well, respectively.The findings indicated that respondents who never or rarely experienced sleep problems at baseline were 29% more likely to maintain excellent health across the study.Good sleep is an important factor. Sleep problems undermine cognitive, mental, and physical health. There is strong evidence that an intervention called cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is very helpful for people living with insomnia.This factors can help someone achieve the best out of their life along with ageing in a way that they can accomplish both activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living, freedom from mental illness, memory problems and disabling chronic pain, adequate social support and older adults' self-reported happiness and subjective perception of their physical health, mental health and aging process as good.Source: Medindia