About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
How to Age Successfully? Finally, The Answers are Here
Advertisement

How to Age Successfully? Finally, The Answers are Here

Dr. Hena Mariam
Written by Dr. Hena Mariam
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on December 17, 2022 at 12:18 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • There has been an effort to shift gerontology (the study of aging and older adults) from a disease-focus toward a wellness-orientation, using the concept of ‘successful aging’
  • Six factors have been revealed to age successfully which include; being female, physically active, not obese, non smoker, having higher incomes, and do not suffer from insomnia

Optimal aging is a complex combination of high cognitive, physical, and social functioning. Many of the factors that influence our chances of successful aging are genetic in nature, but many are also within our control. A new study followed more than 7000 middle aged and older Canadians for approximately three years to identify the factors linked to well-being as we age (1 Trusted Source
Successful Aging among Immigrant and Canadian-Born Older Adults: Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA)

Go to source).

They found that those who were female, married, physically active and not obese and those who had never smoked, had higher incomes, and who did not have insomnia, heart disease or arthritis, were more likely to maintain excellent health across the study period and less likely to develop disabling cognitive, physical, or emotional problems.

Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.
Advertisement

How to Age Successfully? Finally, The Answers are Here

The researchers chose participants who were in excellent health at the start of the three-year study as a baseline. This included being free of memory problems or chronic disabling pain, being free of any serious mental illness, and being free of physical disabilities that limit daily activities — as well as having adequate social support and high levels of happiness and life satisfaction.

They learned that more than 70% of the sample maintained their excellent state of health across the study period. Their findings underline the importance of a strength-based rather than a deficit-based focus on aging and older adults.
New Probiotic Promotes Longevity and Healthy Aging
New Probiotic Promotes Longevity and Healthy Aging
Lactobacillus Plantarum JBC5, the next-gen probiotic bacterium identified by scientists, shows promise in promoting longevity and healthy aging.
Advertisement

The prevalence of successful aging varied significantly depending on the respondents' age at the start of the study. Three-quarters of respondents aged 55 to 64 at the start of the study period remained in good health throughout the study. Approximately half of those aged 80 and older were in excellent health.

It is remarkable that half of those aged 80 and older maintained this extremely high bar of cognitive, physical, and emotional well-being across the three years of the study. This is wonderful news for older adults and their families who may anticipate that precipitous decline is inevitable for those aged 80 and older.

Factors Affecting Successful Aging


By understanding factors associated with successful aging, one can work with older adults, families, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers to create an environment that supports a vibrant and healthy later life.

Obesity and Successful Aging


Older adults who were obese were less likely to maintain good health in later life. Compared to older adults who were obese, those who had a normal weight were 24% more likely to age optimally.

The findings are in keeping with other studies which have found that obesity was related to a range of physical symptoms and cognitive problems and that physical activity also plays a key role in optimal aging. These findings highlight the importance of maintaining an appropriate weight and engaging in an active lifestyle throughout the life course.

Income and Successful Aging


Income was also as an important factor. Only about half of those below the poverty line aged optimally compared to three-quarters of those living above the poverty line.

Even though the study does not provide information on why low income is important, it is possible that inadequate income causes stress and also restricts healthy choices such as optimal nutrition. Future research is needed to further explore this relationship.

Smoking and Successful Aging


Lifestyle factors are associated with optimal health in later life. Older adults who never smoked were 46% more likely to maintain an excellent state of health compared to current smokers. Previous studies showed that quitting smoking in later life could improve survival statistics, pulmonary function, and quality of life; lower rates of coronary events, and reduce respiratory symptoms. The study found that former smokers did as well as those who had never smoked, underscoring that it is never too late to quit.

Exercise and Successful Aging


The study also found that engaging in physical activity was important in maintaining good health in later life. Older adults who engaged in moderate to strenuous physical activity were 35% to 45% more likely to age well, respectively.

Sleep and Successful Aging


The findings indicated that respondents who never or rarely experienced sleep problems at baseline were 29% more likely to maintain excellent health across the study.

Good sleep is an important factor. Sleep problems undermine cognitive, mental, and physical health. There is strong evidence that an intervention called cognitive-behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I) is very helpful for people living with insomnia.

This factors can help someone achieve the best out of their life along with ageing in a way that they can accomplish both activities of daily living and instrumental activities of daily living, freedom from mental illness, memory problems and disabling chronic pain, adequate social support and older adults' self-reported happiness and subjective perception of their physical health, mental health and aging process as good.

Reference :
  1. Successful Aging among Immigrant and Canadian-Born Older Adults: Findings from the Canadian Longitudinal Study on Aging (CLSA) - (https:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9603725/)


Source: Medindia
How Low-Calorie Diets Contribute to Healthy Aging?
How Low-Calorie Diets Contribute to Healthy Aging?
The amount of calories a person consumes influences the performance of different cells. A new study has shown that low-calorie meals have a protective effect against some diseases.

Citations   close

Advertisement
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
How to Stay Active as You Get Older
Being physically active with a healthy dose of exercise for senior citizens is one of the ways to be fit, independent and be mentally active.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended Reading

Neck Cracking

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. ...

This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

How to Age Successfully? Finally, The Answers are Here Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests