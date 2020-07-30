How Do Men and Women Forgive Infidelity?

Men view infidelity from a physical aspect. When their heterosexual partner cheats on them by having sex with another person, men find it very hard to forgive their partner. Women, on the other hand, regard emotional infidelity as a more serious offense. When their partner initiates a close relationship with another person, they find it difficult.When it comes to forgiving their partners, both men and women are equally willing to do that, despite perceiving infidelity differently.The recent study examines how couples respond to infidelity vignettes and what aspects of the relationship influence the probability of forgiveness or breakup following emotional and sexual infidelity.The new findings show that the degree of forgiveness is not related to the type of infidelity.says Professor Leif Edward Ottesen Kennair at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology's (NTNU) Department of Psychology.Kennair has co-authored a new article in the. The article addresses infidelity and the mechanisms behind forgiveness.The study consisted of 92 couples who independently completed a questionnaire related to issues describing hypothetical scenarios where the partner had been unfaithful in various ways.One scenario describes the partner having sex with another person, but not falling in love, while the other describes the partner falling in love with another person, but not having sex.Processing infidelity was identical among men and women. Most people believe that it is unlikely that they would forgive their partner's infidelity.says first author Trond Viggo Grøntvedt, a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Psychology.The more threatening the infidelity feels to the couple, the worse it is for the relationship. Their willingness to forgive each other decides whether the relationship can continue.says Professor Mons Bendixen at NTNU's Department of Psychology.When no sex is involved in infidelity, another aspect comes into play. To what extent can the unfaithful partner be blamed for what happened?says Bendixen.When the partner willingly has sex with another person, the relationship is at stake because even after accepting blame, the chances of forgiveness are very small. Accepting blame does not mean that the partner will be forgiven for their physical infidelity."The blame factor doesn't come into play when the partner is physically unfaithful," Grøntvedt says.Source: Medindia