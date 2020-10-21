High Flavanol Diet Lowers Blood Pressure: Here's How

‘People who consume a diet including flavanol-rich foods and drinks, including tea, apples and berries, could lower blood pressure.’

The difference in blood pressure between those with the lowest 10% of flavanol intake and those with the highest 10% of intake was between 2 and 4 mmHg. This is comparable to meaningful changes in blood pressure observed in those following a Mediterranean diet or Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet. Notably, the effect was more pronounced in participants with hypertension.Professor Gunter Kuhnle, a nutritionist at the University of Reading who led the study said:An international team from the University of Reading, Cambridge University, the University of California Davis, and Mars, Incorporated studied 25,618 participants from the European Prospective Investigation into Cancer (EPIC) Norfolk study and found that the biggest difference was observed in participants with the highest blood pressure. This suggests if the general public increased its flavanol intake, there could be an overall reduction in cardiovascular disease incidence.Hagen Schroeter, Chief Science Officer at Mars Edge, said:Source: Eurekalert