A fruit-rich diet may counter the harmful effects of air pollution, protecting lung function and overall respiratory health.
- Higher fruit intake is linked to smaller reductions in lung function due to PM2.5 exposure
- The protective effects of fruits were especially noted in women
- Clean air remains crucial, but diet may offer an additional shield for lung health
ERS 2025: Fruit-Rich Diet May Protect Lungs From Air Pollution
Fruit Intake Modifies Air Pollution?Approximately 15000 people were involved in the study, where all the details of their eating habits, lung capacity, and the level of air pollution were gathered.
A healthy diet score (HDS) linked to the patterns of diet was used by the researchers and modelled annual average air pollution concentrations during the EXPANSE project. A variety of lifestyle and socioeconomic factors, including age, sex, BMI, smoking, exposure to passive smoke, alcohol, physical activity, and education, were considered through the statistical models.
Key Findings
- Diet and Lung Function: Individuals with the healthiest diets had better lung function compared to those with the unhealthiest diets.
- Fruit as Protection: Fruit consumption was protective against the detrimental effects of air pollution, which was particularly prominent in women.
- Severity of Pollution Effects: The decrease in lung capacity due to air pollution was greater in those who ate fewer fruits. The result caused a reduction in lung capacity (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 Second – FEV1) of 94 ml per 5 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 in low fruit eaters compared with 70 ml in high fruit eaters. These results suggest that eating fruits can reduce the damage that air pollutants are inflicting on the lungs.
Health Effects of PM2.5 (Fine Particulate Matter)The likelihood of particles causing health issues is strongly correlated with their size. Particles smaller than 10 micrometres are the most problematic since they can enter your lungs deeply, and some of them can even enter your bloodstream.
Both your heart and lungs may be impacted by exposure to these particles. Several scientific studies have connected exposure to particle pollution to a number of issues, such as:
- Premature death in people with heart or lung disease
- Nonfatal heart attacks
- Irregular heartbeat
- Aggravated asthma
- Decreased lung function
- Elevated respiratory symptoms, including coughing, breathing difficulties, and airway irritation.
Health and Environmental Effects of Particulate Matter (PM)
The findings suggest that dietary interventions—particularly increasing fruit intake—may help counter the harmful effects of air pollution on the lungs. Reducing pollution at its source must remain the ultimate priority; fruits offer an additional, modifiable layer of protection, especially for people living in highly polluted areas.
Nevertheless, the news is promising: to combat air pollution, the simplest solution of adding more fruit to our diets may be an additional protection for the health of our respiratory system.
