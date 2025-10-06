Fruit-Rich Diet May Protect Lungs from Air Pollution

A fruit-rich diet may counter the harmful effects of air pollution, protecting lung function and overall respiratory health.

Fruit Intake Modifies Air Pollution?

Key Findings

Diet and Lung Function: Individuals with the healthiest diets had better lung function compared to those with the unhealthiest diets.

Individuals with the healthiest diets had better lung function compared to those with the unhealthiest diets. Fruit as Protection: Fruit consumption was protective against the detrimental effects of air pollution, which was particularly prominent in women.

Fruit consumption was protective against the detrimental effects of air pollution, which was particularly prominent in women. Severity of Pollution Effects: The decrease in lung capacity due to air pollution was greater in those who ate fewer fruits. The result caused a reduction in lung capacity (Forced Expiratory Volume in 1 Second – FEV1) of 94 ml per 5 µg/m³ increase in PM2.5 in low fruit eaters compared with 70 ml in high fruit eaters. These results suggest that eating fruits can reduce the damage that air pollutants are inflicting on the lungs.

Health Effects of PM2.5 (Fine Particulate Matter)

Premature death in people with heart or lung disease

Nonfatal heart attacks

Irregular heartbeat

Aggravated asthma

Decreased lung function

Elevated respiratory symptoms, including coughing, breathing difficulties, and airway irritation.

Health and Environmental Effects of Particulate Matter (PM)



Imagine if every time you stepped outside, the air you breathed was as harmful as smoking a few cigarettes. That’s what happens in many parts of the world today. Air pollution, especiallyseeps deep into our lungs and bloodstream. It raises the risk ofNevertheless, aclaims that nature has the secret.Researchers found that participants with thecompared with those consuming less fruit ().Approximatelywere involved in the study, where all the details of their eating habits, lung capacity, and the level of air pollution were gathered.linked to the patterns of diet was used by the researchers and modelled annual average air pollution concentrations during the. A variety of lifestyle and socioeconomic factors, including age, sex, BMI, smoking, exposure to passive smoke, alcohol, physical activity, and education, were considered through the statistical models.The likelihood of particles causing health issues is strongly correlated with their size. Particlesare thesince they can, and some of themBoth your heart and lungs may be impacted by exposure to these particles. Several scientific studies have connected exposure to particle pollution to a number of issues, such as:Minority groups, children, elderly persons, those with heart or lung conditions, and those from low socioeconomic backgrounds are most likely to be impacted by particle pollution exposure, either because they are more susceptible or may be exposed at greater levels ().The findings suggest that dietary interventions—particularly increasing fruit intake—may help counter the harmful effects of air pollution on the lungs. Reducing pollution at its source must remain the ultimate priority; fruits offer an additional, modifiable layer of protection, especially for people living in highly polluted areas.Researchers emphasize that additional long-term research is required in order to establish the possibility of dietary interventions to actually impact pollution-related lung disease.Nevertheless, the news is promising: to combat air pollution, the simplest solution of adding more fruit to our diets may be an additional protection for the health of our respiratory system.Clean air helps save lives, reduce healthcare expenses, grow the economy, and create healthier communities. Until the air is really safe, we can load our plates with more fruits, which might afford our lungs a slight but decisive protection!Source-Medindia