What harm might a lack of vitamin B12 cause? Consider the following: Over two months, a 62-year-old man suffered numbness and "pins and needles" sensations in his hands, difficulty walking, acute joint pain, turned yellow, and grew more short of breath. According to a case study published in The New England Journal of Medicine from Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital, the cause was a deficiency of vitamin B12 in his system. A severe vitamin B12 deficiency can cause deep melancholy, paranoia and delusions, memory loss, incontinence, loss of taste and smell, and other symptoms (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Vitamin B12 deficiency can be sneaky and harmful



Go to source).



Why is Vitamin B12 Important?