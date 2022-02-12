Should the health service recommend Buddhist techniques to beat depression? Why not, if they work?



Within the past few decades, there has been a surge of interest in the investigation of mindfulness as a psychological construct and as a form of clinical intervention. According to a new study, those with higher neuroticism and stress may be at a higher risk for symptoms of depression, but those correlations may be mitigated for those who follow the five precepts of Buddhism—a key system of ethics for the religion's adherents, according to Chiang Mai University's Nahathai Wongpakaran in Thailand (1✔ ✔Trusted Source

Moderating role of observing the five precepts of Buddhism on neuroticism, perceived stress, and depressive symptoms



Go to source).

‘A visit to Buddha's sanctuary can enlighten you on the five precepts of Buddhism that are the key to overcoming depression.’

Five Buddhist Precepts that may Help Alleviate Depressive Symptoms