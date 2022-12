Advertisement

Link Between Religious Involvement and Symptoms of Depression

Buddhist respondents have significantly lower levels of depressive symptoms than their non-Buddhist counterparts.

The frequency of religious participation is significantly and inversely related to the severity of depressive symptoms.

The inverse association between religious participation and symptoms of depression is more pronounced for Buddhist respondents (2 ✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Buddhism and Depressive Symptoms among Married Women in Urban Thailand



Go to source ).

