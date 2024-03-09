Face Off: Makeup Vs. Exercise - Who Wins?

- Wearing makeup during exercise may boost skin elasticity
- However, it acts as a barrier, retaining moisture, trapping oil, and blocking pores
- For optimum skin health, avoid wearing makeup when working out
Influence of cosmetic foundation cream on skin condition during treadmill exercise
Makeup Myth Busted: The Truth About Foundation and FitnessThe study, involving 43 healthy college students, explored how makeup influences factors such as moisture, elasticity, pore size, and oil levels on the skin during physical activity.
Did you know? Makeup can potentially lead to clogged pores, increased risk of acne, skin dryness, irritation, and premature aging due to prolonged exposure to cosmetic ingredients.
Pitfalls of Glam: Moisture, Oil, and Pore Woes during Workouts
Moisture Levels:Post-exercise, both makeup and non-makeup zones experienced increased moisture levels, but the makeup zones exhibited a more significant increase. This suggests that makeup may act as a barrier, preventing moisture from evaporating from the skin during physical activity.
Elasticity:The study observed an overall increase in skin elasticity after exercise, with the makeup zones showing a greater extent of improvement compared to the non-makeup zones. This finding implies that wearing foundation may contribute positively to skin elasticity during aerobic activities.
Pore Size:Skin without makeup exhibited an increase in pore size after exercise, while the makeup zones did not show a significant change. This suggests that wearing makeup may act as a barrier, potentially blocking pores and preventing their expansion during physical exertion.
Oil Levels:In the non-makeup zones, oil levels increased after exercise, while the makeup zones experienced a decrease. This indicates that maintaining proper oil levels on the skin might be challenging when wearing makeup during workouts.
Corresponding author Dr. Dongsun Park from the Korea National University of Education emphasized the importance of exercising with makeup removed for optimal skin health.
Reference:
- Influence of cosmetic foundation cream on skin condition during treadmill exercise - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.16205)
