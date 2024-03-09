About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Face Off: Makeup Vs. Exercise - Who Wins?

by Hemalatha Manikandan on Mar 9 2024 12:32 PM

Highlights:
  • Wearing makeup during exercise may boost skin elasticity
  • However, it acts as a barrier, retaining moisture, trapping oil, and blocking pores
  • For optimum skin health, avoid wearing makeup when working out
Are you hitting the gym with a full face on?
Embracing makeup during workouts has become a trend, promising a radiant look even in the midst of sweat. However, beneath the allure, its impact on skin health unfolds in this exploration.

A recent study published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology sheds light on the effects of wearing cosmetic foundation during aerobic exercise (1 Trusted Source
Influence of cosmetic foundation cream on skin condition during treadmill exercise

Go to source).

Makeup Myth Busted: The Truth About Foundation and Fitness

The study, involving 43 healthy college students, explored how makeup influences factors such as moisture, elasticity, pore size, and oil levels on the skin during physical activity.

Did You Know?


Did you know? Makeup can potentially lead to clogged pores, increased risk of acne, skin dryness, irritation, and premature aging due to prolonged exposure to cosmetic ingredients.
The research included a diverse group of 20 males and 23 females, with foundation cream applied to specific areas of the face (forehead and upper cheek) on one side, while the other side served as a control without makeup. The goal was to observe and compare skin changes in both the makeup and non-makeup zones during and after aerobic exercise.

Pitfalls of Glam: Moisture, Oil, and Pore Woes during Workouts

Moisture Levels:

Post-exercise, both makeup and non-makeup zones experienced increased moisture levels, but the makeup zones exhibited a more significant increase. This suggests that makeup may act as a barrier, preventing moisture from evaporating from the skin during physical activity.

Elasticity:

The study observed an overall increase in skin elasticity after exercise, with the makeup zones showing a greater extent of improvement compared to the non-makeup zones. This finding implies that wearing foundation may contribute positively to skin elasticity during aerobic activities.

Read More to Know About ‘Makeup - Pros and Cons’

Pore Size:

Skin without makeup exhibited an increase in pore size after exercise, while the makeup zones did not show a significant change. This suggests that wearing makeup may act as a barrier, potentially blocking pores and preventing their expansion during physical exertion.

Oil Levels:

In the non-makeup zones, oil levels increased after exercise, while the makeup zones experienced a decrease. This indicates that maintaining proper oil levels on the skin might be challenging when wearing makeup during workouts.

Corresponding author Dr. Dongsun Park from the Korea National University of Education emphasized the importance of exercising with makeup removed for optimal skin health.

In conclusion, these findings offer valuable insights for individuals seeking to balance their beauty routine with the potential impact on skin health during physical activity. By learning about the relationship between makeup and exercise, individuals can make informed decisions to prioritize both skincare and cosmetic preferences.

Reference:
  1. Influence of cosmetic foundation cream on skin condition during treadmill exercise - (https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/jocd.16205)


