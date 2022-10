Eye Opening Record: US Doctor Removes 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in the Eye

Advertisement

Doctor shares video removing 23 contact lenses from a forgetful patient's eye - (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/california-eye-doctor-contact-lenses-b2206775.html) Orange County ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eye - (https://ktla.com/news/local-news/guinness-book-of-records-patient-woman-has-23-contact-lenses-removed-from-her-eye-at-orange-county-ophthalmologist/)