Exercise, Eat, Repeat? Not That Simple for Half the World

Universal heart health guidelines fail to account for the daily realities and systemic barriers faced by people in low- and middle-income countries.
- Heart health advice often ignores environmental and economic realities in low-income regions
- Physical activity in poor countries is mostly work-related, not leisure-based exercise
- Nutritious food remains unaffordable for many, including the very farmers who grow it
Social factors, health policy, and environment: implications for cardiovascular disease across the globe
Go to source). Scott Lear, a health sciences professor at Simon Fraser University and chair in cardiovascular prevention research, points out that most guidelines overlook critical upstream causes of disease. He warns that applying uniform recommendations such as 75 minutes of weekly exercise or five daily servings of fruits and vegetables disregards the diversity of global living environments.
In some low-income countries, farmers would need to spend 50% of their household income just to eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables each day. #medindia #hearthealth #foodinsecurity’
Unequal Streets and Air Pollution BarriersLear compares a walk in Vancouver’s West End to navigating the streets of New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, where many lack access to cars or reliable public transportation. In such places, outdoor activity may be harmful due to environmental hazards, and physical effort often comes out of necessity rather than leisure.
He emphasizes that context matters. The everyday realities of where people live and how they work fundamentally affect their ability to follow health advice—what counts as exercise in one country may be a health risk in another.
Decoding the Causes Behind the CausesDrawing from the Prospective Urban Rural Epidemiology project, a long-running international data initiative, Lear’s review examined the broader conditions influencing cardiovascular health. This project includes over 212,000 people from 28 countries and spans high-, middle-, and low-income regions, offering a rare global perspective on the root causes of cardiovascular disease.
The review explored a wide range of contributing factors beyond personal lifestyle choices—factors like nutrition, education, smoking, climate change, social connection, pollution, and healthcare access. It also considered how urbanization shapes these risks, especially in countries with lower incomes.
Different Forms of Activity and InequalityWhile lack of exercise is a known contributor to heart disease, Lear notes that physical activity takes different forms depending on context. In high-income countries, leisure-based activity is common—even among those who sit for extended hours—whereas in low-income countries, physical activity is often tied to work, transport, or household tasks.
Interestingly, despite moving more during the day, people in low-income nations still recorded lower total physical activity scores, possibly due to shorter durations or lower intensity of those movements compared to planned exercise routines.
Access to Healthy Food Still a LuxuryA nutritious diet including vegetables, legumes, dairy, and fish is known to lower cardiovascular risk, but not everyone can afford to eat healthily. Lear found that while fruits and vegetables are more accessible in cities, affordability is still a major barrier, especially in low-income regions.
Surprisingly, even the farmers who grow the food often can’t afford to consume it themselves. For some rural families, eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables would consume half of their entire household income.
In conclusion, health recommendations for preventing cardiovascular disease must account for the unequal conditions people face across the globe. Access to nutritious food, safe environments for physical activity, healthcare, and education all vary dramatically. Without considering these disparities, global health goals may fail the very populations most at risk.
Reference:
- Social factors, health policy, and environment: implications for cardiovascular disease across the globe - (https://academic.oup.com/eurheartj/advance-article/doi/10.1093/eurheartj/ehaf212/8117241)
Source-Medindia