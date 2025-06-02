Exercise, Eat, Repeat? Not That Simple for Half the World

Universal heart health guidelines fail to account for the daily realities and systemic barriers faced by people in low- and middle-income countries.

Highlights: Heart health advice often ignores environmental and economic realities in low-income regions

Physical activity in poor countries is mostly work-related, not leisure-based exercise

Nutritious food remains unaffordable for many, including the very farmers who grow it

Did You Know?

In some low-income countries, farmers would need to spend 50% of their household income just to eat the recommended servings of fruits and vegetables each day. #medindia #hearthealth #foodinsecurity’

Unequal Streets and Air Pollution Barriers

Decoding the Causes Behind the Causes

Different Forms of Activity and Inequality

Access to Healthy Food Still a Luxury

Efforts to reduce cardiovascular disease globally often rely on one-size-fits-all health guidelines that don’t reflect the vast differences in living conditions across the world. Despite cardiovascular disease being the top cause of death globally, with 80 percent of those deaths occurring in low- and middle-income countries, heart health strategies are still primarily built on data from wealthier nations ().Scott Lear, a health sciences professor at Simon Fraser University and chair in cardiovascular prevention research, points out that most guidelines overlook critical upstream causes of disease. He warns thatsuch as 75 minutes of weekly exercise or five daily servings of fruits and vegetablesLear compares a walk in Vancouver’s West End to navigating the streets of New Delhi, one of the most polluted cities in the world, where many lack access to cars or reliable public transportation. In such places, outdoor activity may be harmful due to environmental hazards, and physical effort often comes out of necessity rather than leisure.He emphasizes that context matters. The everyday realities of where people live and how they work fundamentally affect their ability to follow health advice—what counts as exercise in one country may be a health risk in another.Drawing from the, a long-running international data initiative, Lear’s review examined the broader conditions influencing cardiovascular health. This project includes over 212,000 people from 28 countries and spans high-, middle-, and low-income regions, offering a rare global perspective on the root causes of cardiovascular disease.The review explored a wide range of contributing factors beyond personal lifestyle choices—factors like. It also considered how urbanization shapes these risks, especially in countries with lower incomes.While lack of exercise is a known contributor to heart disease, Lear notes that physical activity takes different forms depending on context.Interestingly, despite moving more during the day, people in low-income nations still recorded lower total physical activity scores, possibly due to shorter durations or lower intensity of those movements compared to planned exercise routines.A nutritious diet including vegetables, legumes, dairy, and fish is known to lower cardiovascular risk, but not everyone can afford to eat healthily. Lear found that while fruits and vegetables are more accessible in cities, affordability is still a major barrier, especially in low-income regions.Surprisingly, even the farmers who grow the food often can’t afford to consume it themselves. For some rural families, eating the recommended amount of fruits and vegetables would consume half of their entire household income.In conclusion, health recommendations for preventing cardiovascular disease must account for the unequal conditions people face across the globe. Access to nutritious food, safe environments for physical activity, healthcare, and education all vary dramatically. Without considering these disparities, global health goals may fail the very populations most at risk.Source-Medindia