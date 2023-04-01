Eat Smarter in 2023

Highlights:
- Nutrition plays a big role in our lives, and yet maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a focus on nutritious foods can be a challenge
- Adding omega-3 rich foods like walnuts can reduce the risk of heart disease and help maintain a healthy brain
- Proteins help you feel more satiated and snacking smart matters too
Nutrition is important in our lives, yet maintaining a healthy lifestyle with an emphasis on nutritional foods can be difficult. With the start of the New Year comes the need to focus on eating healthily and staying healthy.
Include Omega-3 in Your DietOmega-3 is an essential nutrient. Our bodies cannot synthesize omega-3, which is why we must get it from our diet. Omega-3 is a source of good fats, and the nutrient is associated with several potential and proven health benefits. It may play an essential role in reducing the risk of heart disease and may help support a healthy immune system. It also helps maintain brain health among other functions. Consuming walnuts is a great way to ensure a healthy supply of omega-3 into your body. They are the only tree nut that is significantly high in plant-based omega-3 ALA.
Alpha-linolenic acid and its conversion to longer chain n-3 fatty acids: benefits for human health and a role in maintaining tissue n-3 fatty acid levels
Go to source).
Proteins Make You Feel FullerGetting enough protein in your diet is crucial. Protein is a macronutrient that your body needs in large amounts to stay healthy. Protein helps curb unnecessary cravings, build lean muscle, and maintain a healthy weight. This nutrient is also used by our body to build and repair tissues. Eggs, chicken, dairy products, and California walnuts are a few good sources of protein to incorporate into your daily diet.
Snack SmartHunger in between meals is common but choosing the right snack is important. Avoid snacks that are high in sugar, salt, and fat, and opt for fruits, vegetables, nuts, and whole-grain snacks. Pairing black raisins with a handful of walnuts is a great way of also beating sugar cravings post meals.
Portion Control is KeyDon't just watch what you eat, but also watch how much you eat. Whether you are bored, want to finish up leftovers, feel sad, or just have an elaborate spread in front of you overeating can occur under any circumstances, and you must avoid it. If not, in the long run, it may lead to a variety of illnesses, including obesity and diabetes.
Read the LabelsThe first step towards making smarter and safer dietary choices is to read the nutrition label on all the food and drinks that you buy. Aiming for a healthy diet isn't just about cutting calories or portion control; it also includes paying attention to the ingredients and their nutritional content. This practice also helps you identify if the food contains ingredients that you may be allergic to or intolerant to.
‘Eating smarter should be your new year 2023’s resolution.’
Finally, don't overburden oneself with too many ambitions at once. We must all begin someplace, carefully set our goals, and strive to accomplish them year after year.
