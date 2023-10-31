About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Early Dinners Can Improve Your Health
Early Dinners Can Improve Your Health

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Written by Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 31, 2023 at 8:26 AM
Highlights:
  • Early dinners can improve blood sugar management and insulin sensitivity
  • Affect circadian rhythms, leading to better digestion and sleep quality
  • Reduce the risk of cardiovascular issues and hormonal imbalances by adjusting dinner time

Something about delving into food after a long and hectic day is soothing. However, experts recommend that dinner be the lightest meal of the day. Because of our tight schedule, we end up doing the opposite of what is recommended: we eat light breakfasts and overeat at dinner. As a result of this unhealthy lifestyle, most of us are predisposed to a variety of health problems, including obesity (1 Trusted Source
Timing of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Effects on Obesity and Metabolic Risk

Go to source), heart disease risk, and blood sugar levels.

Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day
Tips to Stay Fit and Healthy This Thanksgiving Day
Have a healthier Thanksgiving Day by following these simple tips to avoid holiday weight gain and enjoy the traditional feast with loved ones.
Control Weight and Blood Sugar Levels With an Early Dinner

One of the simplest strategies to control your blood sugar and weight is to eat your meal (without snacking!) at least 2 to 3 hours before bedtime. Eating late dinner produces elevated blood sugar levels and weight gain regardless of the calories in the food.

A decent rule of thumb is to not fast for longer than three to four hours. For example, if you eat lunch at noon, you should take a snack around 3 p.m. and dinner between 6 and 7 p.m.
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
All You Need to Know About Post-Meal Exercises
Post-meal exercises are beneficial in diabetes, weight loss, and digestion. The exercises that can be done after eating are yoga, walking, or stair climbing.
If you are prone to acid reflux or heartburn after eating, earlier dinnertime may be beneficial (2 Trusted Source
Association between dinner-to-bed time and gastro-esophageal reflux disease

Go to source). People with type 2 diabetes may benefit from an earlier dinnertime because later dinners can contribute to diabetic problems (3 Trusted Source
Eating Dinner Early Improves 24-h Blood Glucose Levels and Boosts Lipid Metabolism after Breakfast the Next Day: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial

Go to source).

Health Benefits of Having Dinner Early

Alignment of the circadian rhythm


Our bodies are wired to have a circadian rhythm that governs many physical activities. Eating in this pattern may improve digestion and metabolism, rest the digestive tract, and allow the liver to rest and detox without overstressing it. According to the expert, this rest period also helps to a better gut microbiota and easier digestion (4 Trusted Source
Timing Matters: The Interplay between Early Mealtime, Circadian Rhythms, Gene Expression, Circadian Hormones, and Metabolism-A Narrative Review

Go to source).

Blood sugar management


Early dinner aids in insulin sensitivity, which implies that your body's cells become more responsive to insulin. This can assist to more effectively regulate blood sugar levels and lower the risk of insulin resistance, which can eventually lead to type 2 diabetes. It can also lead to lower and more regulated insulin increases after meals. This can help to improve overall glycemic management by preventing quick and excessive swings in blood sugar levels.

Better sleep quality


Eating too close to bedtime can cause sleep disruption owing to discomfort or indigestion (5 Trusted Source
Effects of Dinner Timing on Sleep Stage Distribution and EEG Power Spectrum in Healthy Volunteers

Go to source). According to the expert, eating dinner early permits your body to fall into a state of restfulness during the night, boosting improved sleep quality.

Cardiovascular health


Eating late in the evening, particularly high-calorie and unhealthy foods, may be detrimental to heart health (6 Trusted Source
Late eating is associated with cardiometabolic risk traits, obesogenic behaviors, and impaired weight loss

Go to source). An early dinner, on the other hand, may help to improve heart health by decreasing the consumption of heavy, fatty foods before going to bed.

Hormonal balance


Our hormones, such as insulin and cortisol, have a daily cycle. Eating earlier corresponds to the body's normal hormonal cycles, which may promote healthy metabolism and hormone management.

References :
  1. Timing of Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. Effects on Obesity and Metabolic Risk - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31684003/)
  2. Association between dinner-to-bed time and gastro-esophageal reflux disease - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16393212/)
  3. Eating Dinner Early Improves 24-h Blood Glucose Levels and Boosts Lipid Metabolism after Breakfast the Next Day: A Randomized Cross-Over Trial - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34371933/)
  4. Timing Matters: The Interplay between Early Mealtime, Circadian Rhythms, Gene Expression, Circadian Hormones, and Metabolism-A Narrative Review - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37754352/)
  5. Effects of Dinner Timing on Sleep Stage Distribution and EEG Power Spectrum in Healthy Volunteers - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34017207/)
  6. Late eating is associated with cardiometabolic risk traits, obesogenic behaviors, and impaired weight loss - (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33022698/)

How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control
How to Keep Christmas Calories under Control
Christmas festivities need not to be synonymous with weight gain and obesity. With some low calorie Christmas recipes you can indulge in low calorie Christmas treats and desserts this festive season.

Best Gift for Your Valentine: Good Health
Best Gift for Your Valentine: Good Health
February 14th marks Valentine's Day, a special day dedicated to your loved one. Here are some tips for a healthy and happy Valentine's Day.
High-Protein Breakfast: Your Path to Body Fat Loss

High-Protein Breakfast: Your Path to Body Fat Loss

Are you ready to supercharge your mornings, kickstart your metabolism, and embark on a journey to lose body fat?
Can Music Ease Physical Pain?

Can Music Ease Physical Pain?

Discover how melancholic music can reduce physical pain and provide natural relief.
How Having a Sister Can Boost Your Well-being

How Having a Sister Can Boost Your Well-being

Discover how the sisterly bond enhances mental health, providing crucial support and resilience—a testament to the power of sibling love.
Second Borns More Troublesome Than First Borns?

Second Borns More Troublesome Than First Borns?

Research conducted in 2007 in Norway indicated that firstborns tend to have higher IQs compared to their younger siblings. Read more to know
Why Does Foot Swelling Occur While Flying?

Why Does Foot Swelling Occur While Flying?

Leg swelling during flight travel is common and occurs majorly due to prolonged stationary sitting positions, unmindful salty food intake, and underlying disease conditions.
