by Samhita Vitta on  October 1, 2020 at 12:09 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Highlights:
  • International Coffee Day is celebrated on October 1st around the world
  • One night of disrupted sleep does not worsen a persons’ blood glucose response to a sugary drink when compared to a normal night of sleep
  • Drinking strong black coffee before breakfast increased the blood glucose response by 50%
  • It is better to consume coffee after breakfast as consumption of coffee before breakfast leads to high blood glucose

Drink Coffee After Breakfast for Better Metabolic Control
Drinking coffee before breakfast to wake you up from a bad night's sleep could impair control of blood sugar levels.

The physiologists from the Center for Nutrition, Exercise & Metabolism at the University of Bath investigated the effects of broken sleep and coffee before breakfast across a range of metabolic markers.

The study is published in the British Journal of Nutrition.


It is essential to maintain blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease and diabetes.

International Coffee Day

October 1st is celebrated as the International Coffee Day.

Coffee is considered as the world's most popular drink. Around 2 billion cups of coffee are consumed every day around the world.

Study Details

The study involved 29 healthy men and women. They had to undergo three different overnight experiments in random order. They are:

  • Participants have a night of normal sleep and consume a sugary drink on waking in the morning
  • Participants experience a disrupted sleep where the researchers woke them up every hour for 5 minutes, and they consume a sugary drink on waking in the morning
  • Participants experience a disrupted sleep where the researchers woke them up every hour for 5 minutes, and they consume a strong black coffee before they consume the sugary drink on waking in the morning
In each of the cases, blood samples were collected from the participants after the sugary drink. The calories of the sugary drink were similar to the calories of a typical breakfast.

Study Findings

The researchers found that one night of disrupted sleep did not worsen the participants' blood glucose level at breakfast when compared with a normal night's sleep.

Strong black coffee before breakfast substantially increased the blood glucose level by 50%.

Previous research has shown that consumption of caffeine can cause insulin resistance. The current study reveals that drinking coffee after a bad night's sleep solves the problem of feeling sleepy; however, it could create another problem by limiting the body's ability to tolerate the sugar in the breakfast.

"Put simply, our blood sugar control is impaired when the first thing our bodies come into contact with is coffee, especially after a night of disrupted sleep. We might improve this by eating first and then drinking coffee later if we feel we still feel the need it. Knowing this can have important health benefits for us all,"said Professor James Betts.

The researchers think there is a lot more to learn on the effects of sleep on metabolism like how much sleep disruption is required to impair the metabolism and what are some of the long-term implications of the impaired metabolism.

In summary, it is better to drink coffee after eating breakfast than before because caffeinated coffee increases blood glucose levels when consumed before breakfast.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Beware Coffee Lovers: Excess Coffee Consumption 'Bad' for Health
Excess coffee consumption a culprit for poor health. Drinking coffee regularly can increase the risks of three diseases: osteoarthritis, arthropathy and obesity.
READ MORE
Drinking Coffee can Boost Your Bone Health
Is drinking coffee good for your bone health? Yes, heavy coffee drinkers are more likely to have strong and healthy bones, reveals a new study.
READ MORE
Filter Coffee can Prevent Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Just a cup of filter coffee a day can ward off type 2 diabetes. So, coffee lovers rejoice and stay coffeelicious to fight diabetes.
READ MORE
Coffee can Protect Against Gallstone Formation
Drinking more than 6 cups of coffee lowers the risk of symptomatic gallstone disease (GSD). Also, individuals with certain genetic variants that have been linked to increased coffee consumption had a lower risk of gallstones.
READ MORE
Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts
There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.
READ MORE
Caffeine and Decaffeination
Caffeine is a psychoactive stimulant alkaloid commonly found in many of the products we consume daily. Excess intake of caffeine can lead to symptoms similar to substance addiction.
READ MORE
Coffee
Coffee is a great beverage prepared from the seeds of Coffea plant. Different types of coffee include espresso, cappuccino, Café latte, frappe, iced coffee.
READ MORE
Coffee, Caffeine and Your Health
Caffeine sensitivity decides if coffee is good or bad for you. However drinking coffee preferably without caffeine may be good for your health.
READ MORE
Diet Tips for Teens
Teenage dieting tips must include nutrient-rich meals on regular intervals. Healthy eating is the key to lose and maintain ideal weight.
READ MORE
Pancreatitis
Pancreatitis or inflammation of the pancreas may show up as acute pancreatitis or chronic pain. Alcohol consumption is the main offender. Treatment requires hospitalization and at times surgery.
READ MORE
Seven Surprisingly Healthy Foods
Here are some food items whose health advantage may come as a surprise to you.
READ MORE
Syndrome X
"Syndrome X" or "Metabolic syndrome" is a group of conditions that puts a person at risk for diabetes and heart disease. With Syndrome X, the risk of developing heart disease jumps twentyfold.
READ MORE
Top Health Tips to Overcome Tiredness
If you follow a healthy lifestyle and still feel tired, you should rule out all possible medical causes of tiredness. These top tips can improve your lifestyle.
READ MORE
Wholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal Start
Good health and well-being depends on a leisurely breakfast. However, rushing our breakfast on account of work commitments is the biggest mistake we make.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol FactsPancreatitisCaffeine and DecaffeinationCoffeeCoffee, Caffeine and Your HealthTop Health Tips to Overcome TirednessWholesome Breakfast Choices for an Ideal StartSyndrome XSeven Surprisingly Healthy FoodsDiet Tips for Teens