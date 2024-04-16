About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Don't Let Your Home Make You Sick: When to Replace Household Essentials

by Dr. Krishanga on Apr 16 2024 3:09 PM

Highlights:
  • Replace plastic containers every 2-3 years to prevent bacterial growth
  • Swap out kitchen sponges every 1-2 weeks to avoid germ buildup
  • Renew mattresses every 7-10 years for better sleep and hygiene
Are you concerned about how long your household items like mattresses, pillows, and kitchen tools last? It's easy to overlook, but specialists warn that keeping certain items past their prime can lead to health issues like infections or breathing problems.
Germs and bacteria lurk everywhere in our homes, especially in places like the kitchen and bathroom where moisture is common. Using items beyond their expiration dates, such as nonstick cookware or plastic containers, can expose us to harmful chemicals linked to health problems like hormone disruption and cancer. That's why knowing when to bid farewell to household items is crucial for a safe and clean environment (1 Trusted Source
Changes in water treatment, hygiene practices, household floors, and child health in times of Covid-19: A longitudinal cross-sectional survey in Surkhet District, Nepal

Go to source).

Everyday Household Items That Increase the Risk of Cancer
Everyday Household Items That Increase the Risk of Cancer
Worried about cancer risks lurking in your home? Discover some surprising culprits and safeguard your health now!

Key Household Items and When to Replace Them

Let's take a look at some common items and when you should consider replacing them:

  1. Plastic Storage Containers


    Swap them out every 2-3 years. Plastic containers can develop cracks and scratches over time, creating havens for bacteria. Opt for glass containers as a safer alternative.

  2. Kitchen Sponges


    Replace them every 1-2 weeks. Sponges are notorious for harboring bacteria, especially when they stay wet. Try microwaving damp sponges for a minute daily to kill germs, or switch to reusable silicone scrubbers.

  3. Cutting Boards


    Change them every 1-2 years. Deep cuts and scratches on cutting boards can trap bacteria, making them hard to clean. Use separate boards for raw meat, poultry, and veggies to prevent cross-contamination.

  4. Non-Stick Pans


    Update them every 3-5 years. As non-stick coatings wear down, they can release harmful chemicals. Invest in quality pans and avoid overheating to make them last longer.

  5. Loofahs


    Replace them every 3-4 weeks. Loofahs can quickly become breeding grounds for bacteria and mold. Try natural alternatives like washcloths or replace loofahs regularly.

  6. Pillows


    Change them every 1-2 years. Pillows gather dead skin cells, dust mites, and sweat, leading to allergies and respiratory issues. Use pillow protectors and wash pillowcases often to extend their life.

  7. Mattresses


    Renew them every 7-10 years. Mattresses collect dust mites and bacteria, impacting sleep quality and causing allergies. Rotate and flip them regularly, and use mattress protectors to keep them clean longer.

  8. Carpets


    Replace them every 10 years. Carpets trap dust, pet dander, and allergens, affecting respiratory health. Vacuum regularly and consider steam cleaning annually to keep them fresh.

    By staying vigilant and replacing these household items when needed, you can ensure a healthier living environment for you and your family.

    To summarize, keeping track of the lifespan of household essentials is essential for maintaining a healthy living environment. By replacing items like pillows, cutting boards, and mattresses regularly, you can minimize the risk of bacterial growth, allergen accumulation, and other health hazards.

    Babies Frequently Exposed to Household Cleaning Products More Prone to Asthma, Wheeze
    Babies Frequently Exposed to Household Cleaning Products More Prone to Asthma, Wheeze
    Can inhaling cleaning products affect your child's health? Yes, early exposure of babies to household cleaning products can increase the risk of developing asthma and wheezing by age 3 years, reveals a new study.
    Prioritizing the cleanliness and upkeep of your home not only ensures your well-being but also promotes a sense of comfort and tranquility in your living space. So, take the necessary steps to refresh your household items and enjoy the benefits of a cleaner, healthier home for you and your loved ones.

Reference:
  1. Changes in water treatment, hygiene practices, household floors, and child health in times of Covid-19: A longitudinal cross-sectional survey in Surkhet District, Nepal - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9925420/)

Source-Medindia
Study Reveals How to Stay Away from Gym Germs
Study Reveals How to Stay Away from Gym Germs
Experts say that certain precautions are necessary to steer clear of germs in the gym.
Healthcare Workers Follow Hand Hygiene Recommendations in Presence of Colleagues
Healthcare Workers Follow Hand Hygiene Recommendations in Presence of Colleagues
Healthcare workers were more likely to follow hand hygiene rules when other workers are nearby.

Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement