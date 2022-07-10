About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
Does Obesity Start in the Baby's Developing Brain
Does Obesity Start in the Baby’s Developing Brain

Dr. Trupti Shirole
Dr. Trupti Shirole
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on October 7, 2022
Highlights:
  • The arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus controls how much energy the body needs for digestion, movement and metabolism
  • During a crucial development period when brains are especially susceptible to programming, the arcuate nucleus experiences considerable expansion. This growth will later affect how well the body perceives when it is hungry and when it has enough food

What if a baby's developing brain determines its future risk for obesity during the crucial period just before delivery and in the first few days afterwards?

Are Genes the Cause of Weight Gain

Previous studies have revealed that human genes linked to obesity can predict whether a person will struggle to maintain a healthy weight in the long run. According to Robert Waterland, PhD, professor of pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, researchers have been looking for associations between genetic variations and body mass index (BMI) for decades. The issue, he argues, is that the genetic connections discovered thus far do not account for weight gain and who is more at risk.

Childhood Obesity
Childhood Obesity
Childhood obesity is one of the most serious health challenges in the developing countries and needs to be understood and tackled effectively.
There is More to Obesity than Genes and Lifestyle Choices

Waterland and his team examined the idea that environmental factors, such as stress and inadequate nutrition, during a crucial period of brain development may affect the risk of obesity in their recent study.

The arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus, which controls the body's energy balance between food intake, physical activity and metabolism, was the focus of the research. The team was led by Harry MacKay, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor.
Obesity
Obesity
Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.
Brain Regions Linked to BMI and Obesity

The arcuate nucleus undergoes considerable growth in the first few weeks of life in mice. This will later determine how well the body perceives when it is hungry and when it has enough food. This extensive growth occurs during a crucial period when brains are most susceptible to programming.

The researchers concentrated on epigenetics and sought to identify the genes that would and would not be used by various cell types. The sites targeted for epigenetic maturation in the mouse arcuate nucleus corresponded highly with human genomic regions linked to BMI. It was a big surprise to the researchers when they compared their epigenetic data from mice to human data.

Waterland notes that although the study did not address the timing of the epigenetic modifications in humans, past studies have demonstrated that they occur in people earlier than in mice.

"My hunch is that the same epigenetic development that we have documented in the early postnatal mouse occurs during late fetal development in humans," he says. "If that is the case, a big concern is the high prevalence of maternal obesity in the US and many developed countries in the world, which may be affecting the health of new babies."

Some people may feel destined to become obese if future weight issues start before birth or during the first few weeks of life. However, Waterland notes that because it's exceedingly challenging to change your genetics, the prior research's emphasis on genetics wasn't particularly hopeful either.

"We can at least look for methods to enhance this in the future," he argues, "if we understand how the environment influences development."

It's too soon to say whether obesity is a neurodevelopment disorder. "However, if preliminary research like this one keeps accumulating evidence," Waterland says, "public health initiatives to stop the global obesity epidemic could put more emphasis on healthy weight gain, prenatal nutrition and stress management."

Source: Medindia
Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks
Obesity during Pregnancy: Know the Risks
Women with a body mass index >30 are obese and are at a higher risk for gestational diabetes during pregnancy. Macrosomia and birth defects are risks seen in the babies.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.
News Category
