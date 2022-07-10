Does Obesity Start in the Baby’s Developing Brain

Highlights:
- The arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus controls how much energy the body needs for digestion, movement and metabolism
- During a crucial development period when brains are especially susceptible to programming, the arcuate nucleus experiences considerable expansion. This growth will later affect how well the body perceives when it is hungry and when it has enough food
What if a baby's developing brain determines its future risk for obesity during the crucial period just before delivery and in the first few days afterwards?
Are Genes the Cause of Weight GainPrevious studies have revealed that human genes linked to obesity can predict whether a person will struggle to maintain a healthy weight in the long run. According to Robert Waterland, PhD, professor of pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, researchers have been looking for associations between genetic variations and body mass index (BMI) for decades. The issue, he argues, is that the genetic connections discovered thus far do not account for weight gain and who is more at risk.
‘During a critical time for brain development, environmental factors like inadequate food and stress may impact a person’s probability of becoming obese.’
There is More to Obesity than Genes and Lifestyle ChoicesWaterland and his team examined the idea that environmental factors, such as stress and inadequate nutrition, during a crucial period of brain development may affect the risk of obesity in their recent study.
The arcuate nucleus of the hypothalamus, which controls the body's energy balance between food intake, physical activity and metabolism, was the focus of the research. The team was led by Harry MacKay, PhD, a postdoctoral associate in pediatrics-nutrition at Baylor.
The researchers concentrated on epigenetics and sought to identify the genes that would and would not be used by various cell types. The sites targeted for epigenetic maturation in the mouse arcuate nucleus corresponded highly with human genomic regions linked to BMI. It was a big surprise to the researchers when they compared their epigenetic data from mice to human data.
Waterland notes that although the study did not address the timing of the epigenetic modifications in humans, past studies have demonstrated that they occur in people earlier than in mice.
"My hunch is that the same epigenetic development that we have documented in the early postnatal mouse occurs during late fetal development in humans," he says. "If that is the case, a big concern is the high prevalence of maternal obesity in the US and many developed countries in the world, which may be affecting the health of new babies."
Some people may feel destined to become obese if future weight issues start before birth or during the first few weeks of life. However, Waterland notes that because it's exceedingly challenging to change your genetics, the prior research's emphasis on genetics wasn't particularly hopeful either.
"We can at least look for methods to enhance this in the future," he argues, "if we understand how the environment influences development."
It's too soon to say whether obesity is a neurodevelopment disorder. "However, if preliminary research like this one keeps accumulating evidence," Waterland says, "public health initiatives to stop the global obesity epidemic could put more emphasis on healthy weight gain, prenatal nutrition and stress management."
Source: Medindia
