DIY Steam Therapy and Healing Benefits of Herbs

Steam inhalation , commonly known as steam therapy, has been practiced since the beginning of time. The Egyptians were the first documented users of inhalation therapy, and their formulations frequently included dry herbs and minerals. Steam therapy is still a popular non-pharmacologic treatment for clearing mucus and opening up the nasal passages, throat, and lungs today ( 1 ✔ ✔Trusted Source Effects of steam inhalation on nasal patency and nasal symptoms in patients with the common cold Go to source ). There are different methods for inhaling steam, which is made by heating water with various herbs and then breathing in the steam that is released.

DIY Steam Inhalation Process

Fill a kettle with two-quarters of water.

Heat the water until it is steaming but not boiling.

Allow two handfuls of herbs to soak in water for 10 minutes.

To inhale the steam, make a tent with a towel over your head.

Allow no more than 10 minutes to inhale the steam.

After you have finished, leave the decoction, or extract, of water and herbs on your counter for a few hours. The herbs have become more concentrated at this point, and the chemicals released into the air by their essential oils can be left to evaporate in the air, where they can continue to refresh you and your environment. After a few hours, you can discard the liquid.

Vaporizers for Steam Inhalation