Diwali Glow or Skin Woe? Dermatologist Reveals Festive Skincare Secrets

Start Early: Pre-Festive Skin Prep Matters

Keep It Simple: Minimalism is the New Glow

Festive Makeup Done Right: Let Skin Breathe

After the Crackers: Shielding Skin from Pollution

Restore the Glow: Post-Festival Skin Recovery

Celebrate Glow, Not Breakouts

As homes across India light up for Diwali 2025, the combination of, andcan take a serious toll on your skin.Dermatologists highlight how simple changes in skincare can help your skin remain luminous despite festive stressors. The key, is to focus on gentle cleansing, barrier repair, and consistent hydration throughout the celebrations.A week before Diwali, start preparing your skin by strengthening its natural barrier.that doesn’t strip the skin’s natural oils. Moisturizing with ingredients likeandkeeps your skin hydrated and resilient.These help restore the lipid layer that protects against irritants from pollution and smoke. Adding ais non-negotiable, even in October. UV rays and environmental toxins can trigger inflammation and dullness.Festivals call for simplicity in skincare. Avoid layering too many actives and stick to a few trusted products. Start your morning with a fragrance-free cleanser, followed by anrich inorThese ingredients neutralize free radicals from fireworks and pollution. Top it up with aand your sunscreen. During the day, keep your routine quick and effective with cleansing, protecting, and hydrating.When it comes to Diwali makeup, less is more. Chooseto prevent pore clogging. Avoid heavy foundation layers—use a concealer only where needed. Go for a natural, dewy look rather than full coverage. This approach not only enhances your festive glow but also allows your skin to breathe and recover better overnight.Firecracker smoke and urban pollution can trigger irritation, dryness, and breakouts. Cover your skin with soft cotton or silk fabric when stepping out to reduce direct contact with pollutants. Once home, do ato remove soot and residue, followed by a hydrating serum.Avoid harsh scrubs or exfoliants as they can make the skin more reactive. Hydration from within is equally crucial. Drink plenty of water and consume antioxidant-rich foods liketo help the skin recover faster.After the celebrations, shift focus from glam to healing. If you’ve worn heavy makeup or sunscreen, start with a. Soothe irritated skin using products with, which calm inflammation and support barrier repair.Pause on potent actives like retinoids or exfoliating acids for a few days to let the skin rebalance naturally. End your night routine with aor a thicker layer of moisturizer to lock in moisture overnight.Diwali should be about celebration, not post-festival skin struggles. Dermatologists recommend: cleanse gently, hydrate deeply, and protect daily to maintain your glow from within—even after the fireworks fade.Source-Medindia