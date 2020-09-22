by Samhita Vitta on  September 22, 2020 at 1:06 PM Lifestyle and Wellness
Cycle Your Way to Better Health
Cycling is an excellent physical activity that offers a wide range of fitness levels. Cycling is also convenient and environmentally friendly.

The League of American Bicyclists is encouraging everyone to bike from September 21 to 27.

Advantages of Cycling
Cycling has several advantages such as:


  • Cycling is a low impact exercise which has less stress on the bones and joints when compared to aerobic exercises like jogging or running
  • Cycling strengthens all the major muscle groups from below the waist such as quadriceps, glutes, hamstrings, glutes and lower back
  • Cycling strengthens muscles that are involved in endurance, improving balance, and the ability to stand and walk upstairs
  • Cycling offers many health benefits such as
    • Increased cardiovascular fitness, joint mobility, muscle strength
    • Decreased stress levels
  • Cycling requires only a bike, a helmet and an open road when compared to the equipment required for other exercises
Cycling for the Environment

Cycling is a mode of transportation that offers many benefits by preserving the environment and reducing the carbon footprint.

Transportation is a major contributor to air pollution. Transportation is responsible for more than half the carbon dioxide and nitrogen oxides emitted into the air.

An average US car emits a pound of carbon dioxide per mile.

Cycling reduces the number of cars on the road and saves fossil fuel. When there are fewer cars on the road, it relieves congestion and traffic. The need for new parking lots reduces and opens up spaces that can be used in an environmentally friendly manner.

Riding a bicycle does not demand much in terms of infrastructure. Existing toads and parking spaces would be more than sufficient.

Bicycles would also reduce the amount of noise pollution as they are quiet when compared to the honks in cars and other transportations.

Cycling also gives people a greater appreciation for the surrounding natural beauty.

Cycling Guidelines to Ensure Safety

A cyclist should adhere to some basic biking protocols to ensure safety.

  • Wear a helmet that fits your head properly. Different companies have different helmet sizes. Make it a point to wear and adjust the strap to assess the fit of the helmet before purchasing one
  • Ensure that your shoelaces are tied properly and tuck securely in your pant legs to prevent them from getting tangled in the bike chain
  • Plan your route ahead of time
  • For leisure rides, cycle through areas which have less traffic and lower speed limits
  • Try avoiding crashes as people could get hurt and suffer physical consequences
  • Cycle when the road is clearly visible. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, most bicyclist deaths occur between 6:00 pm and 9:00 pm due to low visibility
  • Using reflective gear and clothing along with front and rear light is important when riding during dusk or evening
  • Obey street signs and drive along with the flow of the traffic
  • Riders should be as predictable as possible by using hand signals and obeying other rules of the road
In summary, cycling offers many benefits for the body, environment and helps people enjoy nature. Encourage cycling for a better tomorrow.

Source: Medindia

