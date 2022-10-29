COVID-19 Pandemic-Related Stress can Affect Menstrual Cycle and the Wallet

Advertisement

Period Poverty Amidst COVID-19 Pandemic

Anto-Ocrah and her team developed a two-part survey that included a validated COVID-19 stress scale and self-reported menstrual cycle changes between March 2020 and May 2021. To reach a diverse population that was representative of the U.S., the researchers worked with a market research company to recruit a geographically and racially representative group of participants to complete the online survey. They restricted the sample to people aged 18 to 45 who identified as women and were not taking hormonal birth control.Of 354 women who completed both parts of the survey, 10.5% reported high stress.After accounting for age, obesity and other characteristics, the researchers found thatThere was also a trend towards heavier menstrual flow in the high stress group, although this result was not statistically significant."During the pandemic, women's roles were redefined, and, as a society, we took steps back in terms of gender equity," said Anto-Ocrah. "Women often shouldered the brunt of childcare and household tasks, and they found changes to daily activities and the risk of COVID-19 infection more stressful than men."About 12% of participants reported changes in all four menstrual cycle features, a finding that the researchers called alarming.said Anto-Ocrah. "Disruption to the menstrual cycle and fluctuating hormones can impact fertility, mental health, cardiovascular disease, and other outcomes. Ultimately, these factors can also play into relationship dynamics, potentially compounding strain on relationships."Longer, more frequent, or heavier periods can also hit women in the wallet because of additional costs for feminine hygiene products."We know that the pandemic has had negative economic impacts for a lot of people," said Anto-Ocrah. "If changes to your flow during a time of economic distress increase period-related costs - or the 'tampon tax' - economically, it's a double whammy."She hopes that the study inspires more research onon a global scale, including potential long-term effects on fertility, menopause transition and mental health.Source: Eurekalert