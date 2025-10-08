Can Nut-Based Milks Match Dairy for Nutrition, Safety, and Taste?

Tree nut-based milks like almond, cashew, and walnut offer heart-healthy fats and flavor, but lag behind dairy in protein and consistency. Scientists say fortification and probiotics could help close the gap.

Highlights: Nut-based milks provide healthy fats but less protein than dairy

provide healthy fats but less protein than dairy New tech like fermentation and high-pressure processing improve nutrition, texture, and safety

Fortification and probiotics may help create safer, more nutritious dairy-free alternatives

Safety Technologies in Nut Milk Production

Improving Nut Milk Texture and Flavor Naturally

Fermentation and Probiotics in Functional Nut Milk

Consumer Tips for Choosing Healthy Nut Milk

Future of Nut Milk: Science-Driven Innovations and Sustainability

