About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay

A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay

Dr. Pavithra
Written by Dr. Pavithra
The Medindia Medical Review Team
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on Jan 5 2024 3:28 PM

Highlights:
  • Consuming tomatoes daily may reduce the risk of hypertension by 36%, owing to their high potassium and lycopene content
  • The study, involved over 7,000 participants, highlighting the potential heart-healthy benefits of tomatoes
  • Incorporating tomatoes into a well-balanced diet rich in potassium is advised for cardiovascular well-being
Incorporating tomatoes into your daily diet may contribute to the prevention and management of high blood pressure. Published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a recent study highlights the potential role of tomatoes in promoting heart health, attributing their positive impact to the presence of potassium and lycopene (1 Trusted Source
Effect of Tomato Nutrient Complex on Blood Pressure: A Double Blind, Randomized Dose-Response Study

Go to source).

Reduced Hypertension Risk

The study, involving over 7,000 Spanish adults at high risk of cardiovascular disease, revealed a significant correlation between tomato consumption and a decreased risk of hypertension. Participants who consumed tomatoes daily experienced a 36% reduction in hypertension risk compared to those with lower tomato intake. Even moderate consumption showed a positive effect on lowering blood pressure.

Tomato powder - Nutrition Facts
Tomato powder - Nutrition Facts
Know nutrition and calorie facts in 100gms of Tomato powder. Includes - total fat, carbohydrates, proteins, vitamins and minerals.
Tomatoes, as popular nightshade vegetables, are recognized for their rich potassium content. Potassium is known to mitigate the effects of sodium, thereby contributing to lower blood pressure. Additionally, tomatoes contain lycopene, a carotenoid associated with various cardiovascular benefits, including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-atherogenic, and antiplatelet effects.

Advertisement
Tomatoes are a staple in heart-healthy diets, such as the Mediterranean diet, due to their affordability, availability, and nutritional value. Recommended by the American Heart Association for their high potassium content, tomatoes offer a practical and effective way to enhance heart health. While the study's observational nature limits drawing causation conclusions, there are no known adverse effects to daily tomato consumption.

Tomatoes in Diet for Healthy Heart

To maximize the benefits of tomatoes, they can be included as part of a well-balanced, heart-healthy diet that encompasses whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is crucial to view tomatoes as a component of an overall healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise.

In addition to tomatoes, other potassium-rich foods contribute to an anti-hypertensive diet. Avocados, yogurt, bananas, oranges, spinach, raisins, tuna, and beets are among the options to consider. However, individuals with kidney disorders should be cautious about excessive potassium intake, as it may lead to complications.

Tomato Flu: All You Need to Know About the New Disease Affecting Children
Tomato Flu: All You Need to Know About the New Disease Affecting Children
What is tomato flu infecting children? A viral infection that causes small grapelike blisters in the skin, which can grow as big as a tomato and are red like a tomato.
While further research may be needed to establish causation, the current evidence supports the idea that daily tomato consumption can contribute to heart health and the prevention of hypertension. Incorporating a variety of potassium-rich foods into a well-balanced diet remains a sensible approach to maintaining cardiovascular well-being.

Remember, the best diet for lowering blood pressure is one that can be sustained over the long term, coupled with regular exercise.

Advertisement
‘Tomato Fever’ Replaces Chikungunya in Kerala
‘Tomato Fever’ Replaces Chikungunya in Kerala
A large number of people in Kerala are thronging hospitals with symptoms of a rare fever, locally called ‘tomato fever’.
Disclaimer: Before making significant dietary changes or considering potassium supplements, individuals are advised to consult with healthcare providers or registered dietitians. This precaution is particularly important for those with kidney disorders, as efficient potassium removal by the kidneys is crucial for preventing complications.

Reference:
  1. Effect of Tomato Nutrient Complex on Blood Pressure: A Double Blind, Randomized Dose–Response Study - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6567177/)

Source-Medindia
Antioxidants in Tomato Juice Protect Against DNA Damage Caused by Low Dose Exposures to X-rays
Antioxidants in Tomato Juice Protect Against DNA Damage Caused by Low Dose Exposures to X-rays
Antioxidants in tomato juice such as lycopene and beta-carotene may reduce DNA damage, following low-dose x-ray or radiation exposure during investigations.

Recommended Readings
Latest Lifestyle and Wellness
View All
Advertisement