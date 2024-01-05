Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

APA Dr. Pavithra. (2024, January 05). A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay . Medindia. Retrieved on Jan 05, 2024 from https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/a-tomato-a-day-can-keep-your-blood-pressure-at-bay-214675-1.htm.

MLA Dr. Pavithra. "A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay". Medindia. Jan 05, 2024. <https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/a-tomato-a-day-can-keep-your-blood-pressure-at-bay-214675-1.htm>.

Chicago Dr. Pavithra. "A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/a-tomato-a-day-can-keep-your-blood-pressure-at-bay-214675-1.htm. (accessed Jan 05, 2024).

Harvard Dr. Pavithra. 2024. A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay. Medindia, viewed Jan 05, 2024, https://www.medindia.net/news/lifestyleandwellness/a-tomato-a-day-can-keep-your-blood-pressure-at-bay-214675-1.htm.