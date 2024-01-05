A Tomato a Day can Keep Your Blood Pressure at Bay

- Consuming tomatoes daily may reduce the risk of hypertension by 36%, owing to their high potassium and lycopene content
- The study, involved over 7,000 participants, highlighting the potential heart-healthy benefits of tomatoes
- Incorporating tomatoes into a well-balanced diet rich in potassium is advised for cardiovascular well-being
Effect of Tomato Nutrient Complex on Blood Pressure: A Double Blind, Randomized Dose-Response Study
Go to source).
Reduced Hypertension RiskThe study, involving over 7,000 Spanish adults at high risk of cardiovascular disease, revealed a significant correlation between tomato consumption and a decreased risk of hypertension. Participants who consumed tomatoes daily experienced a 36% reduction in hypertension risk compared to those with lower tomato intake. Even moderate consumption showed a positive effect on lowering blood pressure.
Tomatoes in Diet for Healthy HeartTo maximize the benefits of tomatoes, they can be included as part of a well-balanced, heart-healthy diet that encompasses whole grains, fruits, and vegetables. It is crucial to view tomatoes as a component of an overall healthy lifestyle, which includes regular exercise.
In addition to tomatoes, other potassium-rich foods contribute to an anti-hypertensive diet. Avocados, yogurt, bananas, oranges, spinach, raisins, tuna, and beets are among the options to consider. However, individuals with kidney disorders should be cautious about excessive potassium intake, as it may lead to complications.
While further research may be needed to establish causation, the current evidence supports the idea that daily tomato consumption can contribute to heart health and the prevention of hypertension. Incorporating a variety of potassium-rich foods into a well-balanced diet remains a sensible approach to maintaining cardiovascular well-being.
Remember, the best diet for lowering blood pressure is one that can be sustained over the long term, coupled with regular exercise.
Reference:
- Effect of Tomato Nutrient Complex on Blood Pressure: A Double Blind, Randomized Dose–Response Study - (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6567177/)
Source-Medindia