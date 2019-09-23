Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children

Around 3.2 million deaths each year are due to insufficient physical activity.The study presented in Porto Alegre shows baseline results in the 433 Brazilian students surveyed.The median age was 13 years, and 51 percent were male. The median time spent doing a mild, moderate, and vigorous physical activity over one week was 40 and 60 minutes, respectively. The median sitting time was 360 minutes per week."Physical activity is well below the level recommended by the WHO, which is 300 minutes per week for children and adolescents," said Turke.Regarding food, 53 percent had consumed leafy vegetables the previous day, 69 per cent fruit, 91 per cent carbohydrates like rice or pasta, 70 per cent legumes, 79 per cent meat, 42 per cent soft drinks, 39 per cent chocolate, 39 per cent powdered beverage mixes, 42 per cent sausages and 49 per cent candy, including chocolate or any other sweets."Many had eaten processed foods, which are easier for parents to prepare than cooking from fresh ingredients," said Turke."Students will learn to classify foods as fresh, minimally processed, processed, and ultra-processed, and to prioritize fresh and minimally processed items," Turke added.Source: IANS