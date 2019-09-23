medindia

Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children

by Iswarya on  September 23, 2019 at 10:05 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Improving lifestyle in kids aids in preventing cardiovascular deaths (CVD), reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the Brazilian Congress of Cardiology.

Cardiovascular disease is the world's number one killer, causing 17.9 million deaths a year.
Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children
Lifestyle Education Improves Heart Health in Children

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the number of overweight or obese infants and young children rose from 32 million globally in 1990 to 41 million in 2016.

Show Full Article


Around 3.2 million deaths each year are due to insufficient physical activity.

The study presented in Porto Alegre shows baseline results in the 433 Brazilian students surveyed.

The median age was 13 years, and 51 percent were male. The median time spent doing a mild, moderate, and vigorous physical activity over one week was 40 and 60 minutes, respectively. The median sitting time was 360 minutes per week.

"Physical activity is well below the level recommended by the WHO, which is 300 minutes per week for children and adolescents," said Turke.

Regarding food, 53 percent had consumed leafy vegetables the previous day, 69 per cent fruit, 91 per cent carbohydrates like rice or pasta, 70 per cent legumes, 79 per cent meat, 42 per cent soft drinks, 39 per cent chocolate, 39 per cent powdered beverage mixes, 42 per cent sausages and 49 per cent candy, including chocolate or any other sweets.

"Many had eaten processed foods, which are easier for parents to prepare than cooking from fresh ingredients," said Turke.

"Students will learn to classify foods as fresh, minimally processed, processed, and ultra-processed, and to prioritize fresh and minimally processed items," Turke added.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Recommended Reading

Olive Oil and Its Benefits

The anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties are responsible for the health benefits of olive oil.

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks

Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.

Top 8 Tips for Heart-Healthy Eating

Eating right goes a long way in preventing heart ailments. The key is to have low-fat, low sodium, high fiber foods and foods that are rich in omega-3 content.

Diet from Crete for Healthy Heart

Mediterranean diets, special attention has been given to the traditional Greek Cretan diet. It emphasises the consumption of olive oil, whole grains, pulses, wild greens, herbs and fruits.

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aortic valve Stenosis is an abnormal narrowing of the c valve. Symptoms include angina, and that of heart failure. Aortic valve replacement is effective therapy.

Fiber Up Your Meals

A high fiber diet and good water intake are essential for a stress free body. High-fiber foods prevent overeating and is also the key to maintaining a healthy weight.

Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old

Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Health Insurance - India

Health insurance has emerged as one of the fastest growing segments in the non-life insurance industry with 30% growth in 2010-11 with annual premium collections being over Rs 6,000 crores.

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Prolapse is a relatively common condition and causes leakage of blood through the valve. MVP is not life-threatening in most instances.

Pericarditis

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium gets inflamed. Pericarditis is characterized by severe chest pain.

Statins

Statins are new wonder drugs that are proving to be efficacious, not merely in relieving symptoms but also offering several health benefits.

More News on:

HeartHealthy HeartStatinsMitral Valve ProlapseAortic Valve StenosisFiber Up Your MealsGardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the OldPericarditisHealth Insurance - IndiaHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What's New on Medindia

Living Kidney Donors at Higher Risk of Developing Hypertension

Home Remedies to Manage Back Pain

Health Benefits of Ragi
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive