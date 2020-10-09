Lifestyle Changes Can Improve Cognitive Decline

The study involved 119 individuals older than 65 years of age who were experiencing cognitive decline. Individuals were randomized to a control group or an intervention group for 8 weeks.
Online information related to dementia and lifestyle risk factors, physical activity, Mediterranean diet and cognitive engagement was provided to the control group. Individuals in the control group were asked to implement this information into their lifestyles.
The intervention group received the same online information, along with active components, to assist them in implementing this information into their lifestyles.
The active components for the intervention group involved dietitian sessions, online brain training and an exercise physiologist session.
Ove the follow-up period of 6 months, participants in the intervention group were able to improve their lifestyle, and they had higher cognition scores when compared with the control group.
The results of the study suggest that lifestyle-based changes can modify the course of cognitive decline.
"We've known for some time that lifestyle changes such as these can reduce dementia risk in the general population. What this study adds is that with the right intervention, people experiencing cognitive decline may retain sufficient neuroplasticity for their brain to 'bounce back' from decline,"
said lead author Mitchell McMaster, a PhD student at The Australian National University.
Source: Medindia