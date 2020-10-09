by Samhita Vitta on  September 10, 2020 at 11:27 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Lifestyle Changes Can Improve Cognitive Decline
Lifestyle changes may improve cognition in older adults who experience cognitive decline that preceded dementia, according to a new study.

The study is published in the Journal of American Geriatrics Society.

The study involved 119 individuals older than 65 years of age who were experiencing cognitive decline. Individuals were randomized to a control group or an intervention group for 8 weeks.


Online information related to dementia and lifestyle risk factors, physical activity, Mediterranean diet and cognitive engagement was provided to the control group. Individuals in the control group were asked to implement this information into their lifestyles.

The intervention group received the same online information, along with active components, to assist them in implementing this information into their lifestyles.

The active components for the intervention group involved dietitian sessions, online brain training and an exercise physiologist session.

Ove the follow-up period of 6 months, participants in the intervention group were able to improve their lifestyle, and they had higher cognition scores when compared with the control group.

The results of the study suggest that lifestyle-based changes can modify the course of cognitive decline.

"We've known for some time that lifestyle changes such as these can reduce dementia risk in the general population. What this study adds is that with the right intervention, people experiencing cognitive decline may retain sufficient neuroplasticity for their brain to 'bounce back' from decline," said lead author Mitchell McMaster, a PhD student at The Australian National University.



Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Healthy Lifestyle Choices can Reduce the Risk of Chronic Kidney Disease
Modifiable lifestyle choices like a healthy diet, exercise, and not smoking will help to reduce the risk and burden of chronic kidney disease.
READ MORE
Ideal Lifestyle for Cardiovascular Health also Benefits Eye Health
Ideal cardiovascular health, which is indicative of a healthy lifestyle, lowered the odds for ocular diseases, like age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, cataract, and glaucoma. This shows that interventions to prevent ...
READ MORE
Simple 5 Lifestyle Changes That Help Build Your Immunity
Monsoon is here and makes us more vulnerable to diseases during this season. Therefore, it is necessary to increase your immunity during COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Combine 4 or 5 Healthy Lifestyle Traits to Keep Alzheimer's at Bay
Engaging in more than 4 or 5 healthy lifestyle factors like physical activity, following a MIND diet, and quitting smoking can lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease by 60 percent.
READ MORE
Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the Old
Art of gardening can improve socializing and cognitive skills in children and elderly. As a therapy it benefits all, be it able or disabled, young or old.
READ MORE
Natural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They?
Certain natural remedies are effective in controlling high cholesterol, when aided by lifestyle changes.
READ MORE
Top 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children
Toxic chemicals found in the environment in the air, water, soil and even in day to day stuff we use can cause irreversible brain damage in infants and children. Learn more about toxic exposures and how to protect your child.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

More News on:

LiverNatural Remedies for Cholesterol – How Effective Are They?Gardening and Horticultural Therapy for the Young and the OldTop 15 Toxic Chemicals Affecting Brain Development In Children