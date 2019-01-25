Positive wellbeing or a sense of happiness and life satisfaction was linked to a reduced risk of developing depression over 12 months of follow-up in a study of involving 36 adults with autism spectrum disorder. The study results are published in Autism Research.

Life Satisfaction Lowers Depression Risk in Autistic People

‘It is important to focus on positive well-being--a construct often overlooked in autism research in adulthood. ’

Apart from a slight increase in daily living skills and a slight decrease in job satisfaction, other measures of mental health and well-being remained stable over time, suggesting that intervention programs that specifically target mental health and well-being in the workplace may be needed to improve outcomes.There needs to be more mental health research involving adults with autism, and it is particularly important to understand what predicts good mental health and better outcomes overall" said lead author Dr. Darren Hedley, of Olga Tennison Autism Research Centre, La Trobe University, in Australia.Source: Eurekalert