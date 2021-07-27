by Karishma Abhishek on  July 27, 2021 at 12:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Life Expectancy Drops Drastically in the U.S During COVID-19 Pandemic
Life expectancy in U.S. has been dropped from 78.8 years in 2019 to 77.3 years in 2020 (by 1.5 years) - the biggest drop since WWII (World War II) as per the report by (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

This largest decline in life expectancies was first experienced by Hispanic Americans followed by Black Americans. Nearly 75% of the decline has been accounted by COVID deaths. Hence this decline in life expectancy between 2019 and 2020 can be attributed to pandemic.

Contrastingly, Hispanic Americans generally have a longer life expectancy than non-Hispanic Black or white people. This declined from 81.8 years in 2019 to 78.8 years in 2020, resulting in 90% of the decline in life expectancy due to COVID-19.


The Death Rate and Pandemic

The U.S. deaths from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are expected to surpass 609,000, including about 375,000 last year as per CDC. Based on gender, the decline from 2019 to 2020 in males was by 1.8 years and in women by 1.2 years.

The narrowing of the life expectancy gap between white and Hispanic populations "is a stark indicator of worsening health and mortality outcomes for a population that paradoxically has been, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, able to defy expectations consistent with its disadvantaged socioeconomic profile," says the report.

One of the reasons experts speculate is that increased exposure of Hispanic and Black Americans to the virus as they were overrepresented in the essential works during pandemic lockdowns.

Other Risk Factors

Around 11% of the decline is reported to be due to a rise in deaths from accidents or unintentional injuries. The death from drug overdose has also shown a spike by 30% during the pandemic (one-third of unintentional injuries) last year. The other factors that might have contributed to the decline in life expectancy in 2020 include homicides (3% of the decline), diabetes (2.5%), and chronic liver disease (2.3%).

"To protect all patients, communities and personnel from the known and substantial risks of COVID-19, the American Hospital Association strongly urges the vaccination of all health care personnel," says a policy statement.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Cytokines - Part of Body's Defence System
Cytokines are chemical signaling molecules produced by immune cells of our body and help cells in the human body to communicate with each other. They are involved in inducing immune response and growth regulation.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Triggers New Diabetic Wave
A new study discovered that half of the patients (46 percent), with no history of diabetes, were found to have new hyperglycemia following COVID-19 infection that remained for at least six months after the infection.
READ MORE
Nanjing Of China Launches Nucleic Acid Testing For COVID-19
Nanjing, capital of China's Jiangsu province, launched an all-inclusive nucleic acid testing campaign after 17 airport workers tested positive for COVID-19.
READ MORE
Directing the Course to Healthy Aging
An understanding of the rise in the aging population over the years and the need for attention to improve their welfare.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

More News on:

Directing the Course to Healthy AgingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake