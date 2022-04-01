About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Lick the TV Screen to Know the Food Taste

by Dr Jayashree on January 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM
A lickable television screen has been developed in Japan that can provide the taste of food created using a carousel of flavorful canisters.

According to a report in Reuters, the flavored canisters are sprayed in various combinations to taste like dishes from across the world.

The device called Taste the TV (TTTV) comes with a film that is said to be hygienic. It is laid over the TV screen for the users to try the flavors. The lickable television is developed by Meiji University professor Homei Miyashita.

The professor who works with a team of 30 students has developed multiple flavor-related products including a fork that is supposed to help make the food taste better.
He has also offered technology firms to use his spraying technique and develop products that can make toasted bread taste like a slice of pizza or chocolate.

Apart from these, Homei Miyashita plans to develop a platform where users can download flavors and tastes of food from across the globe, just like they download music.

The lickable TV works by responding to an automated voice that repeated the order and the flavor was sprayed onto a plastic sheet.

While this is just the prototype, this technology when commercially available can provide a unique sensory experience to its users. It can be used by culinary shows to teach students from across the world remotely.

Shows based on food and tasting games can use this technology to give users a sense of what the actual food may taste like.

According to the professor, a commercial version of the TV would be sold for $875 (approx. ₹65,500), but there is no confirmation on when this technology would be made available to users across the world including India.



Source: Medindia
