Lick the TV Screen to Know the Food Taste

The professor who works with a team of 30 students has developed multiple flavor-related products including a fork that is supposed to help make the food taste better.He has also offered technology firms to use his spraying technique and develop products that can make toasted bread taste like a slice of pizza or chocolate.Apart from these, Homei Miyashita plans to develop a platform where users can download flavors and tastes of food from across the globe, just like they download music.While this is just the prototype, this technology when commercially available can provide a unique sensory experience to its users.Shows based on food and tasting games can use this technology to give users a sense of what the actual food may taste like.According to the professor, a commercial version of the TV would be sold for $875 (approx. ₹65,500), but there is no confirmation on when this technology would be made available to users across the world including India.Source: Medindia