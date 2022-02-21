LIC IPO Data of Massive Deaths in 2021 Not Factual

In 2021, LIC IPO data confirming massive death numbers are not factual, said the Union Health Ministry.
"There has been a media report published related to IPO proposed to be issued by LIC, wherein mentioning the details of policies and claims settled by LIC, a speculative and biased interpretation has been made that the Covid-19 related mortalities could be more than those recorded officially. It is clarified that these reports are speculative and baseless", said health ministry in a statement.
The ministry said further that while claims settled by LIC relate to Life insurance policies taken by policy holders for deaths due to all causes, but the news reports conclude that this would imply Covid deaths were underreported. "A flawed interpretation like this is not based on facts and highlights the bias of the author. It also reveals lack of understanding of how the Covid-19 deaths in India are collated and published daily in public domain since the beginning of the pandemic", the ministry said.
"All States and UTs were engaged through multiple platforms, formal communications, video conferences and through deployment of Central teams for correct recording of deaths in accordance with the prescribed guidelines. Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also issued 'Guidance for appropriate recording of COVID-19 related deaths in India' for correct recording of all deaths as per ICD-10 codes recommended by World Health Organization (WHO)", the ministry said.
"Quoting issues as sensitive as death during a global public health crisis like Covid-19 should be dealt with utmost sensitivity and authenticity. India has a robust Civil Registration System (CRS) and Sample Registration System (SRS) which was in place even before the COVID-19 pandemic and covers all States and UTs", ministry added.
The ministry further said that the registration of deaths in the country has a legal backing. The registration is done under the Registration of Births and Deaths Act (RBD Act, 1969) by functionaries appointed by the State Governments. Thus, data generated through CRS has utmost credibility and should be used rather than depending on unauthenticated data, the ministry said further.
Source: IANS