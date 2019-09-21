medindia

LGBT+ Women Face Barriers to Healthcare, Revealed Study

by Colleen Fleiss on  September 21, 2019 at 10:11 AM Women Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

A new study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health has revealed that LGBT+ women face barriers when accessing healthcare.
LGBT+ Women Face Barriers to Healthcare, Revealed Study
LGBT+ Women Face Barriers to Healthcare, Revealed Study

The research, led by Professor Catherine Meads of Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), examined the experiences of LGBT+ women in the UK between 2010 and 2018 by analysing numerous studies in different health areas.

Show Full Article


It showed similar problems faced by sexual minority women, who frequently experienced ignorance and prejudice from healthcare professionals, as well as barriers when raising concerns and complaints.

One woman cited in the review said: "If you were feeling bad about yourself, you've got low self-esteem or had the experience of homophobic abuse, and then you went somewhere and couldn't find the information you wanted, it reinforces the difference."

Women also complained of negative responses to coming out and frequent assumptions of heterosexuality. One woman, who accompanied her partner who was receiving treatment, said: "The locum first ignored my introduction as 'partner' and continued to call me 'friend' for the rest of the session."

Another contributor said: "(The receptionist) refused to put down my partner's name and partner/next of kin, kept saying 'I'll just put friend', I said, no, I want you to put partner and she looked at me all lips pursed and said, 'I'll just put friend'."

The study also highlighted a surprising level of ignorance amongst healthcare staff. Another person quoted in the study said: "I was scheduled for a small bit of surgery and was asked to give a pregnancy test. I pointed out that I was not only a gay woman but also post-op male-to-female trans. The reply was 'Well, best to be sure'".

Lead author Catherine Meads, Professor of Health at Anglia Ruskin University (ARU), said: "Many healthcare staff do not feel they need to know about their patients' sexuality. However, our research uncovered a worrying lack of knowledge of the issues, unfairness, negativity, and blatant discrimination.

"This is the first review of its kind focusing purely on the experiences of sexual minority women and healthcare in the UK, drawing on 26 different studies."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

LGBT Kids Face Health Issues Caused By Discrimination

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) people who are discriminated but who are closer to their fathers have lower risks of cardiovascular diseases than their counterparts.

LGBT Youth Study: Parents Still Tend to Pray the Gay Away

Most parents force LGBT youth to Undergo Home Based Sex Orientation programme so that the child changes his mind and goes back to being a part of their designated self, finds a new study.

Family Acceptance of LGBT Individuals Linked to Decreased Stress

Stress levels are lower in LGBT Individuals who have revealed their sexual identity to their family when compared to those who have not, finds a new study.

Religious Freedom Laws and Poor Health in LGBT People Linked

The character of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) law might be an important factor in its broader impacts on public health among sexual minorities.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Nervous Tic

Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

More News on:

Nervous TicNeck Cracking

What's New on Medindia

Smoking Moms May Affect Their Daughter's Future Fertility

Ankle Edema

World Alzheimer's Day: Let's Not Forget the Forgetful
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive