LGB Community at Dementia Risk

Lesbian, gay, and bisexual, in short, LGB people are more vulnerable to dementia, revealed Michigan State University research.



LGB communities face more stressful events and have increased rates of depression compared to their heterosexual counterparts.

‘Older LGB adults were more likely to fall into categories for mild cognitive impairment or early dementia than heterosexual older adults.’





Hsieh and MSU colleagues Hui Liu, professor of sociology, and Wen-Hua Lai, a Ph.D. student of sociology, compared the cognitive skills of 3,500 LGB and heterosexual adults using a screening tool and questionnaire that tests for six domains namely, temporal orientation, language, visuospatial skills, executive function, attention, concentration and working memory, and short-term memory.



The team also tested specific health and social factors such as physical and mental health conditions, living a healthy lifestyle, and social connections.



Study findings suggested that depression may be one of the important underlying factors leading to cognitive disadvantages for LGB people.



LGB community may experience increased depression rates than their heterosexual peers for many reasons, including not being accepted by society, feeling ashamed of their sexual orientation, hiding their romantic relationship, bullied at school, and treated unfairly at the workplace.



Factors such as fewer social connections, alcohol drinking, or smoking did not positively or negatively affect LGB people's cognitive health.



"Social inequality makes less privileged groups, including sexual minorities, more prone to develop cognitive impairment," Hsieh said. "Making the society more just and more accepting of diverse sexuality may help prevent dementia and reduce related health care burden on society."



said Ning Hsieh, an assistant professor of sociology at MSU and lead author of the study published in the journal, The Gerontologist.