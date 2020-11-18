by Colleen Fleiss on  November 18, 2020 at 10:53 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

LGB Community at Dementia Risk
Lesbian, gay, and bisexual, in short, LGB people are more vulnerable to dementia, revealed Michigan State University research.

LGB communities face more stressful events and have increased rates of depression compared to their heterosexual counterparts.

"Our study speaks to the unaddressed questions about whether members the LGB community are more likely to develop cognitive impairment at older ages and, if so, what factors contribute to their poorer cognitive health, " said Ning Hsieh, an assistant professor of sociology at MSU and lead author of the study published in the journal, The Gerontologist.


The study analyzed the elevated cognitive health risks among the older population of the LGB community.

Hsieh and MSU colleagues Hui Liu, professor of sociology, and Wen-Hua Lai, a Ph.D. student of sociology, compared the cognitive skills of 3,500 LGB and heterosexual adults using a screening tool and questionnaire that tests for six domains namely, temporal orientation, language, visuospatial skills, executive function, attention, concentration and working memory, and short-term memory.

The team also tested specific health and social factors such as physical and mental health conditions, living a healthy lifestyle, and social connections.

Study findings suggested that depression may be one of the important underlying factors leading to cognitive disadvantages for LGB people.

LGB community may experience increased depression rates than their heterosexual peers for many reasons, including not being accepted by society, feeling ashamed of their sexual orientation, hiding their romantic relationship, bullied at school, and treated unfairly at the workplace.

Factors such as fewer social connections, alcohol drinking, or smoking did not positively or negatively affect LGB people's cognitive health.

"Social inequality makes less privileged groups, including sexual minorities, more prone to develop cognitive impairment," Hsieh said. "Making the society more just and more accepting of diverse sexuality may help prevent dementia and reduce related health care burden on society."

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Dementia
Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.
READ MORE
LGBT+ Women Face Barriers to Healthcare, Revealed Study
LGBT+ women complained of negative responses to coming out and frequent assumptions of heterosexuality. The study also highlighted a surprising level of ignorance amongst healthcare staff.
READ MORE
Test Your Knowledge on Dementia
Dementia is a leading cause of disability in older people. It is a condition where brain cells are permanently damaged or functionally impaired. Till 2015, about 47.5 million people suffer from dementia across the globe. There are various conditions ...
READ MORE
Dementia Risk Calculator
Dementia Risk Calculator is a tool to find out the risk of dementia among people over the age of 65.It also provides diet tips on Dementia.
READ MORE
Alzheimers Disease
Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disease affecting memory and thinking and making the person increasingly dependent on others.
READ MORE
Vascular Dementia
Vascular dementia is the second most common form of dementia. Though it has no cure, you can still learn to manage its symptoms and lead a joyful life.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

Alzheimers DiseaseDementiaVascular Dementia