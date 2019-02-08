Levels of ‘Remnant’ or ‘Ugly’ Cholesterol much Higher than Formerly Believed

Remnant cholesterol = ugly cholesterol: the cholesterol content in triglyceride-rich lipoproteins or remnant particles. Elevated remnant cholesterol leads to cardiovascular disease.

LDL cholesterol = bad cholesterol: the cholesterol content in low-density lipoprotein (LDL). Elevated LDL cholesterol leads to cardiovascular disease.

HDL cholesterol = "good" cholesterol = innocent cholesterol: the cholesterol content in high-density lipoprotein (HDL). Levels of HDL cholesterol does not affect cardiovascular disease risk.

Three quarters of the Danish population have moderately elevated levels of cholesterol. If cholesterol levels are too high, risk of cardiovascular disease is increased. Often, LDL cholesterol, the so-called bad cholesterol, is considered the culprit. However, new research from the Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences at the University of Copenhagen and Copenhagen University Hospital shows that a completely different type of cholesterol may be more responsible than previously assumed. What we are talking about is remnant cholesterol - also known as ugly cholesterol.To their surprise, the researchers have discovered that the amount of remnant cholesterol in the blood of adult Danes is much higher than previously believed. From the age of 20 until the age of 60, the amount in the blood is constantly increasing, and for many people it remains at a high level for the rest of their lives.', says Professor and Chief Physician Břrge Nordestgaard from the University of Copenhagen and Copenhagen University Hospital.The results are based on data from people from the Copenhagen General Population Study. A total of 9,000 individuals had cholesterol in their fat particles in the blood measured by means of new advanced measuring equipment, known as 'metabolomics'. The measurements show that total cholesterol in the blood consists of equal parts of "ugly", "bad" and "good" cholesterol.', says one of the authors, MD Mie Balling from the University of Copenhagen and the Department of Clinical Biochemistry, Copenhagen University Hospital.In 2018, a large international, controlled clinical trial was published that clearly showed that when triglycerides and thus remnant cholesterol were reduced by the help of medication in people with elevated levels in the blood, the risk of cardiovascular disease was reduced by 25%.', says Professor Břrge Nordestgaard.According to Břrge Nordestgaard, the most important thing you yourself can do to achieve the lowest possible level of remnant cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood is to maintain a normal body weight.The three kinds of cholesterol:Source: Eurekalert