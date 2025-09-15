Leveling Up Your Mind: The Mental Health Power of AR/VR Games

AR/VR sports games ease loneliness, but researchers note some users still struggle with social connection in virtual worlds.

AR/VR Sports Games Enhance Social Bonds



AR/VR Gaming Offers a Powerful New Tool to Combat Loneliness

Physical sports have long been linked to reduced anxiety and better mental health. Now, a new study from Michigan State University’s Department of Kinesiology suggests that( )The research, led by assistant professors Sanghoon Kim and Sangchul Park at MSU’s College of Education, was published in theThe findings reveal that AR/VR sports games encourage social connection, real-time communication, and a sense of shared presence—key factors in enhancing well-being. Notably, these effects were even stronger among individuals who reported higher levels of loneliness.“Psychological well-being is multifaceted. Even in gaming, it’s shaped not only by what people experience in virtual environments but also by how those experiences connect with their real-life relationships and social ties,” Kim and Park said in a joint statement.The researchers surveyed 345 participants who played AR/VR sports games such as table tennis, bowling, and billiards—available on platforms like Nintendo’s Wii Sports and Meta’s Home Sports. Respondents completed questionnaires measuring their gaming involvement, well-being, loneliness, and related factors.Results showed thatThe sense of “social presence”—feeling like they were truly with others through avatars, real-time voice chat, and nonverbal cues—played a crucial role in these outcomes.“When people feel present with others through avatars or virtual interaction, the experience becomes more than just a game,” said Kim. “That’s the power of social presence.”The study expands on traditional ideas of online interaction by highlighting how AR/VR gaming creates richer, more human-like connections compared to text-based communication. Players experiencing loneliness in daily life showed some of the most significant improvements in mood and mental well-being, leading researchers to suggestHowever, the researchers cautioned that AR/VR sports are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Some users still feel uncomfortable in virtual settings, making it harder to build meaningful connections. The authors stress the need for educating users, practitioners, and policymakers about both the opportunities and limitations of AR/VR gaming for mental health.“Not all individuals benefit equally from social AR/VR sport gaming,” the study concluded. “Harnessing its potential requires mindful use and guidance to ensure positive outcomes.”The findings contribute to the ongoing debate about the pros and cons of gaming, offering new perspectives on how AR/VR sports can foster both entertainment and psychological well-being.Source-Medindia