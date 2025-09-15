About Careers Courses Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Leveling Up Your Mind: The Mental Health Power of AR/VR Games

by Colleen Fleiss on Sep 15 2025 3:28 AM
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

AR/VR sports games ease loneliness, but researchers note some users still struggle with social connection in virtual worlds.

Leveling Up Your Mind: The Mental Health Power of AR/VR Games
Physical sports have long been linked to reduced anxiety and better mental health. Now, a new study from Michigan State University’s Department of Kinesiology suggests that augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) sports games can offer similar benefits—improving psychological well-being and reducing loneliness. ()

AR/VR Sports Games Enhance Social Bonds

The research, led by assistant professors Sanghoon Kim and Sangchul Park at MSU’s College of Education, was published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction. The findings reveal that AR/VR sports games encourage social connection, real-time communication, and a sense of shared presence—key factors in enhancing well-being. Notably, these effects were even stronger among individuals who reported higher levels of loneliness.

Ways to Deal with Loneliness
Ways to Deal with Loneliness
All of us feel lonely at some point in our lives. It is important to know how to deal with loneliness, rise above it and beat depression.
“Psychological well-being is multifaceted. Even in gaming, it’s shaped not only by what people experience in virtual environments but also by how those experiences connect with their real-life relationships and social ties,” Kim and Park said in a joint statement.

The researchers surveyed 345 participants who played AR/VR sports games such as table tennis, bowling, and billiards—available on platforms like Nintendo’s Wii Sports and Meta’s Home Sports. Respondents completed questionnaires measuring their gaming involvement, well-being, loneliness, and related factors.

Results showed that players who were more engaged in AR/VR sports games reported higher levels of psychological well-being. The sense of “social presence”—feeling like they were truly with others through avatars, real-time voice chat, and nonverbal cues—played a crucial role in these outcomes.

Motion Sickness in Virtual Reality Games: Know Why Some People Experience It
Motion Sickness in Virtual Reality Games: Know Why Some People Experience It
New study highlighting the aftereffects of virtual reality for sensory perception, suggests a link between the susceptibility to cyber sickness and sensory reweighting.
“When people feel present with others through avatars or virtual interaction, the experience becomes more than just a game,” said Kim. “That’s the power of social presence.”

AR/VR Gaming Offers a Powerful New Tool to Combat Loneliness

The study expands on traditional ideas of online interaction by highlighting how AR/VR gaming creates richer, more human-like connections compared to text-based communication. Players experiencing loneliness in daily life showed some of the most significant improvements in mood and mental well-being, leading researchers to suggest AR/VR sports games could complement therapeutic interventions for mental health challenges.

Can we use Virtual Reality Games as Pain-relievers for Burn Injuries?
Can we use Virtual Reality Games as Pain-relievers for Burn Injuries?
Children might experience severe pain when they undergo regular dressing changes for burn injuries. New research explored the possible use of virtual reality games as an alternative to painkillers in relieving the pain from burn injuries.
However, the researchers cautioned that AR/VR sports are not a one-size-fits-all solution. Some users still feel uncomfortable in virtual settings, making it harder to build meaningful connections. The authors stress the need for educating users, practitioners, and policymakers about both the opportunities and limitations of AR/VR gaming for mental health.

“Not all individuals benefit equally from social AR/VR sport gaming,” the study concluded. “Harnessing its potential requires mindful use and guidance to ensure positive outcomes.”

Virtual Reality Games Make Infusions Easier on Young Hemophilia Patients
Virtual Reality Games Make Infusions Easier on Young Hemophilia Patients
The virtual reality game, Voxel Bay, was specifically created for pediatric hemophilia patient population to fully engage them during infusions and other procedures.
The findings contribute to the ongoing debate about the pros and cons of gaming, offering new perspectives on how AR/VR sports can foster both entertainment and psychological well-being.

References:
  1. Exploring the Social Dimensions of Virtual/Augmented Reality Sport Gaming: Interplay Among Game Involvement, Interpersonal Relationships, Social Capital, and Psychological Well-Being - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10447318.2025.2495113)
Source-Medindia


Recommended Readings
Latest Mental Health News
View All

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional