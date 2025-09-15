Leveling Up Your Mind: The Mental Health Power of AR/VR Games

AR/VR sports games ease loneliness, but researchers note some users still struggle with social connection in virtual worlds.
Physical sports have long been linked to reduced anxiety and better mental health. Now, a new study from Michigan State University’s Department of Kinesiology suggests that augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) sports games can offer similar benefits—improving psychological well-being and reducing loneliness. ()
AR/VR Sports Games Enhance Social BondsThe research, led by assistant professors Sanghoon Kim and Sangchul Park at MSU’s College of Education, was published in the International Journal of Human-Computer Interaction. The findings reveal that AR/VR sports games encourage social connection, real-time communication, and a sense of shared presence—key factors in enhancing well-being. Notably, these effects were even stronger among individuals who reported higher levels of loneliness.
‘Ready to feel more connected? Playing AR/VR sports games can boost well-being and ease #loneliness. The games foster real-time communication and a sense of shared presence, with the strongest positive effects seen in those who needed it most. #Gaming #MentalHealth #AR #VR’“Psychological well-being is multifaceted. Even in gaming, it’s shaped not only by what people experience in virtual environments but also by how those experiences connect with their real-life relationships and social ties,” Kim and Park said in a joint statement.
The researchers surveyed 345 participants who played AR/VR sports games such as table tennis, bowling, and billiards—available on platforms like Nintendo’s Wii Sports and Meta’s Home Sports. Respondents completed questionnaires measuring their gaming involvement, well-being, loneliness, and related factors.
Results showed that players who were more engaged in AR/VR sports games reported higher levels of psychological well-being. The sense of “social presence”—feeling like they were truly with others through avatars, real-time voice chat, and nonverbal cues—played a crucial role in these outcomes.
“When people feel present with others through avatars or virtual interaction, the experience becomes more than just a game,” said Kim. “That’s the power of social presence.”
AR/VR Gaming Offers a Powerful New Tool to Combat LonelinessThe study expands on traditional ideas of online interaction by highlighting how AR/VR gaming creates richer, more human-like connections compared to text-based communication. Players experiencing loneliness in daily life showed some of the most significant improvements in mood and mental well-being, leading researchers to suggest AR/VR sports games could complement therapeutic interventions for mental health challenges.
“Not all individuals benefit equally from social AR/VR sport gaming,” the study concluded. “Harnessing its potential requires mindful use and guidance to ensure positive outcomes.”
References:
- Exploring the Social Dimensions of Virtual/Augmented Reality Sport Gaming: Interplay Among Game Involvement, Interpersonal Relationships, Social Capital, and Psychological Well-Being - (https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/10447318.2025.2495113)