Leucine Supplementation Has No Effect on Muscle Growth
High-dose leucine supplementation did not enhance muscle strength and mass gains after a 12-wk RT program in young resistance-trained males consuming adequate amounts of dietary protein, revealed the study.

In exercising adults, leucine amino acid was considered the critical nutrient-derived driver of muscle protein synthesis, leading to speculation that leucine supplementation could improve muscle mass or growth.

But very few studies have established the long-term effects of leucine supplementation on resistance training (RT)-induced gains in muscle mass and strength.


Study

Researchers conducted a survey to determine the impact of 10 g of leucine on muscle mass and strength in response to RT in healthy young men. The study participants (25 young, healthy adults) were engaged in a 12-week supervised resistance training program and given 10 g/day (2x5 g/day) supplemental leucine.

Study Results

Leucine supplementation did not enhance the exercise program's effect on healthy adults consuming adequate amounts of protein (>1.6 g/kg/day).

Similar gains in thigh muscle area and lower-limb maximal strength were observed between the leucine and placebo-supplemented groups.

Study authors further revealed that sufficient protein provision might have saturated the muscle protein synthetic response, an effect known as muscle full, mitigating any possible additional effects of leucine supplementation.

Foods to Build Muscle
- Eggs
- Fish
- Lean Beef
- Dairy
- Lentils

