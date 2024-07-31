Let`s Win Over Cancer with Healthy Diet and Supplements

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Diet and Supplements in Cancer Prevention



Obesity is associated with 14% of cancer deaths in men and 20% in women. #Cancer #obesity #medindia’

Cancer is a complex and multifactorial disease affecting thousands of people across the globe. Currently, researchers are mainly focusing on preventive measures to lower the risk of cancer, particularly through diet and supplements.The role of nutrition in cancer incidence and prevention is widely recognized, though the specifics of these relationships remain under investigation. This review expands on the findings of Anandu Chandra Khanashyam et al., exploring the nuanced links between diet, supplements, and cancer prevention ().The significance of diet and supplements in cancer prevention is well-documented, with nutrition being a key factor in cancer incidence. Epidemiological research highlights the complex interactions between dietary factors and cancer risk, yet inconsistencies persist, limiting firm conclusions.Factors such as obesity, high-calorie foods, sugary beverages, and processed meats are known to increase cancer risk. Conversely, diets rich in whole grains, vegetables, and fruits are believed to reduce this risk. Obesity is linked to 14% of cancer deaths in men and 20% in women, with specific dietary factors like alcohol, red meats, and aflatoxins being associated with various cancers.Historical and contemporary research underscores the role of diet in cancer development. The physician Galen in 168 BC first suggested diet's involvement in cancer growth. Modern epidemiological studies have consistently shown correlations between specific foods and cancer risk. Factors like the amount, timing, and duration of exposure to bioactive food components influence cellular responses and cancer development. It is now understood that the effects are likely due to multiple carcinogenic pathways acting in concert rather than individual compounds.Shifting from a nutrient-centric approach to examining overall dietary patterns offers a more comprehensive understanding of diet's impact on cancer risk.Healthy dietary patterns, characterized by high intake of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, are associated with a lower risk of cancers, particularly colon and breast cancer.Processed and red meats, which contain carcinogenic compounds formed during high-temperature cooking, are linked to gastrointestinal cancers. However, the evidence remains complex and sometimes contradictory.While certain micronutrients and antioxidants, such as vitamins B12, D, C, selenium, folic acid, and carotenoids, have shown potential in cancer prevention, their indiscriminate use can be harmful. Well-nourished individuals might not benefit from additional supplements, and excessive intake could increase cancer risk.Phytochemicals and plant extracts, like polyphenols found in fruits, vegetables, and beverages, are promising due to their anti-carcinogenic properties. These compounds can alter molecular processes of metastasis and suppress carcinogenesis initiation.Polyphenols, a diverse group of plant constituents, play a significant role in cancer prevention. They are categorized into flavonoids, phenolic acids, lignans, stilbenes, and other polyphenols, with the majority found in fruits, vegetables, and nuts. These compounds exhibit protective effects against various cancers. Probiotics, another functional food group, modify gut microbiota, neutralize carcinogens, and enhance gut barrier function, thus reducing tumor growth and metastasis.Lifestyle and dietary habits significantly influence cancer risk.. Antioxidants in these foods help repair cells and reduce inflammation, counteracting cancer cell mechanisms. While epidemiological and clinical research has advanced our understanding of diet and cancer prevention, further studies are necessary to clarify these relationships.. There is no conclusive evidence favoring a specific diet, but general healthy dietary patterns positively impact cancer prevention.In summary,, but their role must be understood within the broader context of overall lifestyle and dietary patterns. Continued research is essential to establish effective dietary strategies for cancer prevention.Source-Eurekalert