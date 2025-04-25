Let’s Outsmart Cancer Relapse: K-TRACK™ Leads the Way

Gene Solutions K-TRACK™ revolutionizes cancer care with affordable ctDNA monitoring across six cancer types.
What if a simple blood test could warn you months in advance that your cancer might return? Meet K-TRACK™, a groundbreaking innovation that’s transforming how we fight cancer — not just with treatment, but with timely, personalized insight that could save lives. Developed in Asia and backed by real-world data, this test is putting the power of early detection into the hands of patients and doctors across the region(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Asiaâ€™s First Real-World ctDNA-MRD Study Strengthens Evidence for Cost-Effective Cancer Monitoring
Go to source).
‘Did You Know?
K-TRACK™ detected relapse up to 19.5 months earlier than imaging, with 96.3% cancer-free accuracy for ctDNA-negative patients.’
K-TRACK™: The Science Behind the InnovationA landmark real-world study published in JCO Oncology Advances (March 2025) shines a light on K-TRACK™, a cutting-edge blood test from Gene Solutions, designed to revolutionize how cancer is monitored across six solid tumor types: lung, breast, colorectal, gastric, liver, and ovarian.
The test uses circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) — fragments of DNA released into the blood by cancer cells — to monitor treatment response and predict recurrence, even before traditional imaging methods detect changes.
Personalized tumor mutation profiling improves accuracy.Its Affordable for widespread clinical use in Asia.Reliable even in challenging sample conditions (e.g., degraded tissues or delayed blood storage).Tailored for routine clinical care, not just clinical trials.
Real-World Results That Speak VolumesIn a study of 623 patients, K-TRACK™ showed impressive performance in tracking cancer relapse and treatment response. The test has shown real-world utility in both early and late-stage cancers,values outside the lab.
- 84.4% of patients with ctDNA-positive results after surgery eventually relapsed.
- 96.3% of patients with ctDNA-negative results remained cancer-free.
- The test could detect recurrence 5.5 to 19.5 months earlier than imaging scans.
- 87% concordance was observed between ctDNA detection and later clinical diagnosis in suspected recurrence cases.
A Vision for Accessible, Personalized Cancer CareGene Solutions is not just developing diagnostic tests — it's reimagining cancer care across Asia. Recognizing that nearly 50% of global cancer cases occur in the region — many in underserved communities — the company is focused on democratizing access to precision medicine.
With a network of over 4,500 hospitals, CAP-accredited NGS labs, and 700+ staff (250 in R&D), Gene Solutions is a rising force in cancer diagnostics. Backed by 50+ peer-reviewed papers and regional multi-center studies, the company is committed to delivering equitable, data-driven oncology solutions to every corner of Asia.
Source-Gene solutions