Let’s Outsmart Cancer Relapse: K-TRACK™ Leads the Way

Gene Solutions K-TRACK™ revolutionizes cancer care with affordable ctDNA monitoring across six cancer types.

Asia’s First Real-World ctDNA-MRD Study Strengthens Evidence for Cost-Effective Cancer Monitoring



K-TRACK™ detected relapse up to 19.5 months earlier than imaging, with 96.3% cancer-free accuracy for ctDNA-negative patients.’

K-TRACK™: The Science Behind the Innovation

Real-World Results That Speak Volumes

84.4% of patients with ctDNA-positive results after surgery eventually relapsed .

of patients with results after surgery eventually . 96.3% of patients with ctDNA-negative results remained cancer-free .

of patients with results . The test could detect recurrence 5.5 to 19.5 months earlier than imaging scans.

than imaging scans. 87% concordance was observed between ctDNA detection and later clinical diagnosis in suspected recurrence cases.

A Vision for Accessible, Personalized Cancer Care

Meet, a groundbreaking innovation that’s transforming how we fight cancer — not just with treatment, but withthat could save lives. Developed in Asia and backed by real-world data, this test is putting the power of early detection into the hands of patients and doctors across the region().A landmarkpublished in JCO Oncology Advances (March 2025) shines a light on K-TRACK™, a, designed to revolutionize how cancer is monitored across: lung, breast, colorectal, gastric, liver, and ovarian.The test uses— fragments of DNA released into the blood by cancer cells — to monitor treatment response and, even before traditional imaging methods detect changes.improves accuracy.Itsfor widespread clinical use in Asia.even in challenging sample conditions (e.g., degraded tissues or delayed blood storage).Tailored for, not just clinical trials.In a study ofin tracking cancer relapse and treatment response. The test has shown real-world utility in,values outside the lab.Gene Solutions is not just developing diagnostic tests — it's reimagining cancer care across Asia. Recognizing thatoccur in the region — many in underserved communities — the company is focused on democratizing access to precision medicine.With aand, Gene Solutions is a rising force in cancer diagnostics. Backed bythe company is committed to deliveringto every corner of Asia.Source-Gene solutions