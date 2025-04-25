Let’s Outsmart Cancer Relapse: K-TRACK™ Leads the Way

Gene Solutions K-TRACK™ revolutionizes cancer care with affordable ctDNA monitoring across six cancer types.

Asiaâ€™s First Real-World ctDNA-MRD Study Strengthens Evidence for Cost-Effective Cancer Monitoring



Did You Know?

K-TRACK™ detected relapse up to 19.5 months earlier than imaging, with 96.3% cancer-free accuracy for ctDNA-negative patients.’

K-TRACK™: The Science Behind the Innovation

Real-World Results That Speak Volumes

84.4% of patients with ctDNA-positive results after surgery eventually relapsed .

of patients with results after surgery eventually . 96.3% of patients with ctDNA-negative results remained cancer-free .

of patients with results . The test could detect recurrence 5.5 to 19.5 months earlier than imaging scans.

than imaging scans. 87% concordance was observed between ctDNA detection and later clinical diagnosis in suspected recurrence cases.

A Vision for Accessible, Personalized Cancer Care

