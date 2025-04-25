About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia
Advertisement

Let’s Outsmart Cancer Relapse: K-TRACK™ Leads the Way

by Dr. Leena M on Apr 25 2025 2:35 PM

Gene Solutions K-TRACK™ revolutionizes cancer care with affordable ctDNA monitoring across six cancer types.

Let’s Outsmart Cancer Relapse: K-TRACK™ Leads the Way
What if a simple blood test could warn you months in advance that your cancer might return? Meet K-TRACK™, a groundbreaking innovation that’s transforming how we fight cancer — not just with treatment, but with timely, personalized insight that could save lives. Developed in Asia and backed by real-world data, this test is putting the power of early detection into the hands of patients and doctors across the region(1 Trusted Source
Asiaâ€™s First Real-World ctDNA-MRD Study Strengthens Evidence for Cost-Effective Cancer Monitoring

Go to source).

Web-based Calculator to Predict If Breast Cancer Will Recur
Web-based Calculator to Predict If Breast Cancer Will Recur
Should estrogen hormone therapy for five years following standard treatment for breast cancer be continued? Clinicians can now use the newly developed calculator to help find if you are at a high risk of breast cancer recurring.
Advertisements

K-TRACK™: The Science Behind the Innovation

A landmark real-world study published in JCO Oncology Advances (March 2025) shines a light on K-TRACK™, a cutting-edge blood test from Gene Solutions, designed to revolutionize how cancer is monitored across six solid tumor types: lung, breast, colorectal, gastric, liver, and ovarian.

The test uses circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) — fragments of DNA released into the blood by cancer cells — to monitor treatment response and predict recurrence, even before traditional imaging methods detect changes.

Personalized tumor mutation profiling improves accuracy.Its Affordable for widespread clinical use in Asia.Reliable even in challenging sample conditions (e.g., degraded tissues or delayed blood storage).Tailored for routine clinical care, not just clinical trials.


Advertisements
Mechanism Of Drug Resistance In Common Breast Cancer Treatment Identified
Mechanism Of Drug Resistance In Common Breast Cancer Treatment Identified
Cytokines change the shape of the estrogen receptor, and that change overrides the inhibitory effects of tamoxifen and leads to drug resistance.

Real-World Results That Speak Volumes

In a study of 623 patients, K-TRACK™ showed impressive performance in tracking cancer relapse and treatment response. The test has shown real-world utility in both early and late-stage cancers,values outside the lab.
  • 84.4% of patients with ctDNA-positive results after surgery eventually relapsed.
  • 96.3% of patients with ctDNA-negative results remained cancer-free.
  • The test could detect recurrence 5.5 to 19.5 months earlier than imaging scans.
  • 87% concordance was observed between ctDNA detection and later clinical diagnosis in suspected recurrence cases.

Advertisements
Two New Drug Candidates Found to Halt Prostate and Breast Cancer Growth
Two New Drug Candidates Found to Halt Prostate and Breast Cancer Growth
Two new drug candidates Targapremir-18a, Targapremir-210a are identified to halt prostate and breast cancer growth.

A Vision for Accessible, Personalized Cancer Care

Gene Solutions is not just developing diagnostic tests — it's reimagining cancer care across Asia. Recognizing that nearly 50% of global cancer cases occur in the region — many in underserved communities — the company is focused on democratizing access to precision medicine.

With a network of over 4,500 hospitals, CAP-accredited NGS labs, and 700+ staff (250 in R&D), Gene Solutions is a rising force in cancer diagnostics. Backed by 50+ peer-reviewed papers and regional multi-center studies, the company is committed to delivering equitable, data-driven oncology solutions to every corner of Asia.

References:
  1. Asia’s First Real-World ctDNA-MRD Study Strengthens Evidence for Cost-Effective Cancer Monitoring - (https://genesolutions.com/news/asias-first-real-world-ctdna-mrd-study-strengthens-evidence-for-cost-effective-cancer-monitoring)


Source-Gene solutions
New Combination Therapy for Men With Recurrent Prostate Cancer
New Combination Therapy for Men With Recurrent Prostate Cancer
Combining hormonal therapy with radiation treatment for prostate cancer significantly reduces the rate of metastases and death.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional