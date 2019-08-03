Every woman should rise up, speak up and stand up boldly to achieve their goals in life. On this International Women's Day 2019, experts urge women to be bold, confident, unique and more independent to voice out for their rights against injustice, inequality, violence, and abuse.

Let's Break the Silence: Women Should Speak Up for Their Rights

‘In India, every woman should speak up for their rights to protect yourself, your family and your dreams. On this International Women's Day 2019, experts urge women to be bold, confident, unique and more independent to drive away the gender balance across the world.’

In a survey of experts done in 2018, India ranks as the world's most dangerous country for women. It had ranked 4th in the same survey done 7 years ago. The Global Gender Gap Index 2017 by the World Economic Forum placed India at 108 position out of 144 countries benchmarked on the basis of gender parity in the fields of economic participation, education, health, and political empowerment.India ranked 131 out of 153 countries in the global Women, Peace, and Security Index 2017-18, that is based upon 11 indicators incorporating inclusion, justice, and security. Despite women accounting for 49 percent of India's population, only 12 percent of the seats in the national legislature are held by them.The female labor force participation rate in India fell from 37 percent in 2006 to 27 percent in 2017, as per World Bank report, ranking India at 163 out of 181 countries.They are entering professions that were till recently considered to be the domain of males.It is heartening to know that amongst the top 79 global airlines, Indigo Airlines employs a maximum percentage of women pilots (14%) followed closely by AirIndia (nearly 10%).The Economic Survey 2018 shows that 43 percent of all gram panchayats (village councils) in India are headed by women.Two young female staffers at a 5-star hotel told me that though they come from humble backgrounds, their education and job has given them the courage to take their own decisions and to raise their voice against gender injustice.Some domestic helpers said that there are more job opportunities for them today. And though gender equality is a distant dream,A domestic violence survivor said thatShe herself took bold decisions to walk out of an abusive marriage through sheer determination and strong will. Her courage has inspired her daughters to take life's challenges head-on and not bow down to the whims of a patriarchal society. Very gratifying indeed!Renu Mishra, Executive Director, Association for Advocacy and Legal Initiatives (AALI) rues thatas compared to their male counterparts.; they do not have the right to enter into matrimony or walk out of a relationship of their own choice.For Dr. Pooja Ramakant, breast cancer, and endocrine surgeon, striking a balance between family and career is a huge problem for women of her age., shares Pooja.Even though more and more girls are going to school, education of the girl child is still beset with problems, thinks educationist Dr. Chitra Singh., she says.Life cannot be a bed of roses, but neither does it have to be a throne of thorns. Renu is emphatic thatPooja exhorts women to speak up and not remain silent-Chitra wants all girls to get at least some basic education plus job-oriented skills to make them employable. They should not be married till they are economically independent.Renu, who is also a lawyer, is happy that, etc. However,. Moreover, most women- even the educated and working women- do not have much knowledge about them and many are clueless even about their existence.She wants these laws to be part of the education curriculum, to make women, as well as men, informed about them. Also, the government's Information and Broadcasting Ministry needs to play a more proactive role in spreading awareness around these laws and government welfare schemes for women/girls, through channels like radio, television, newspapers, and billboards. It is the onus of the government to disseminate all this information, and then act on speedy delivery of redressals if it is really keen for women to benefit from them. One reason for the rise in the number of sexual offences is no quick redressal—the case could drag on for long and/or accused goes scot free in most cases.Recognizing that women in today's world have to balance multiple responsibilities at home as well as outside, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, Deputy Director General for Programmes at the World Health Organization (WHO), urges women to take care of their own health-both physical and mental health.In an exclusive interview given to CNS, she said thatIndia is a vast country, which, despite the skewed up sex ratio (945 females per 1000 males), is home to 65 crore women. That is a huge woman power, who should neither bow down in fear nor remain silent, but be brave and snatch their rights to exercise their choices- be it their education, marriage, profession, or health (including sexual and reproductive health).also calls for driving gender balance across the world- gender-balanced boardrooms, a gender-balanced government, gender-balanced media coverage, a gender-balance of employees, more gender-balance in wealth.Source: Citizen News Service (CNS)