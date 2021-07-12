Let Children Eat More Eggs To Avoid Egg Allergy Later

Children should be introduced to eggs at an early age to decrease egg allergy, according to the study presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting.
Eggs are the common allergy-causing foods for children. Symptoms usually occur a few minutes to a few hours after eating eggs or foods containing eggs.
Signs and symptoms include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, and other digestive problems. Rarely, egg allergy can cause a life-threatening reaction.
According to study results, 14 of 2237 surveys (0.6 percent) reported egg allergy at one year and 11 of 1379 surveys (0.8 percent) reported egg allergy at 6 years. Children with an egg allergy at 1-year-old and 6 years old had less frequent egg consumption at 5, 6, 7, and 10 months of age.
The current evidence suggests that early introduction of the egg during infancy, followed by consistent and frequent feedings, seems protective against the development of egg allergy. Researchers are still investigating the optimal timing of infant egg introduction and frequency of feeding.
Source: Medindia