About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Let Children Eat More Eggs To Avoid Egg Allergy Later

by Dr Jayashree on December 7, 2021 at 8:38 PM
Font : A-A+

Let Children Eat More Eggs To Avoid Egg Allergy Later

Children should be introduced to eggs at an early age to decrease egg allergy, according to the study presented at the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Scientific Meeting.

Eggs are the common allergy-causing foods for children. Symptoms usually occur a few minutes to a few hours after eating eggs or foods containing eggs.

Advertisement


Signs and symptoms include skin rashes, hives, nasal congestion, vomiting, and other digestive problems. Rarely, egg allergy can cause a life-threatening reaction.

However, researchers have found a solution for the ones with egg allergies in the new study. For this study, researchers examined children from birth to six years of age.
Advertisement

According to study results, 14 of 2237 surveys (0.6 percent) reported egg allergy at one year and 11 of 1379 surveys (0.8 percent) reported egg allergy at 6 years. Children with an egg allergy at 1-year-old and 6 years old had less frequent egg consumption at 5, 6, 7, and 10 months of age.

The current evidence suggests that early introduction of the egg during infancy, followed by consistent and frequent feedings, seems protective against the development of egg allergy. Researchers are still investigating the optimal timing of infant egg introduction and frequency of feeding.



Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Stress During Covid-19 Affected Parents’ Discipline
Start Investing in Toys for High Returns >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
Memory Loss - Can it be Recovered?
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
International Day of Persons with Disabilities 2021 - Fighting for Rights in the Post-COVID Era
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
Effect of Blood Group Type on COVID-19 Risk and Severity
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Allergy Height and Weight-Kids Types of Food Allergies Dealing with Pollen Allergy Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy Allergy - Symptom Evaluation Eggs - The Good and The Bad Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods 

Recommended Reading
Types of Food Allergies
Types of Food Allergies
If you are allergic to certain food items-Watch out for what you eat...
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Choose The Right Over-the-Counter Drugs for Allergy
Over-the-counter (OTC) drugs can be bought without a prescription. OTC allergy medications are for ....
Can Food Allergy be a Reason for Childhood Anxiety?
Can Food Allergy be a Reason for Childhood Anxiety?
Food allergy in children is particularly linked to elevated social anxiety and fear of social ......
Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy
Test Your Knowledge on Food Allergy
Food allergy is an abnormal response of the body to certain kinds of food. The signs and symptoms .....
Allergy
Allergy
An allergy is a hypersensitive disorder of immune system. Substances that often cause allergic react...
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
Allergy - Symptom Evaluation
An allergic reaction may be mild or severe. It usually involves the skin, respiratory system, eyes,...
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
Dealing with Pollen Allergy
The plants around you that give you sniffles in your nose at specific time of the year are the sourc...
Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs
Eat Your Way to Good Health with Quail Eggs
Quail eggs, superior to chicken eggs, can be a paragon of health & well-being. They are recommended ...
Eggs - The Good and The Bad
Eggs - The Good and The Bad
The controversy about the goodness of eggs has finally settled down, so eat one egg a day with no he...
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Remedies for Seasonal Allergy Relief
Understanding the cause and mechanism of seasonal allergy can help in choosing the right treatment. ...
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Top Ten Healthy Winter Foods
Eating healthy winter foods is necessary to derive all the essential nutrients needed by the body du...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close