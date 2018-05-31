medindia
Lesser Interventions Likely If Proxies Predict End of Life

by Sushma Rao on  May 31, 2018 at 11:43 PM
Proxies have been quite accurate in predicting the length of life left for someone with advanced dementia, according to a new research from Hebrew SeniorLife's Institute for Aging Research (IFAR).
Lesser Interventions Likely If Proxies Predict End of Life
Lesser Interventions Likely If Proxies Predict End of Life

Secondly, when proxies have judged that their loved one has less than 6 months to live they are more likely to have discussed goals of care with the health care team, and less likely to agree to burdensome interventions.

The results of this study were published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association Internal Medicine (JAMA IM) .

To discover these findings, researchers combined data from two studies which prospectively followed nursing home residents with advanced dementia and their proxies in the Boston area for 12 months. During quarterly telephone interviews, proxies stated whether they believed the resident they represented would live less than one month, 1-6 months, 7-12 months, or more than 12 months.

Researchers then examined the association between the proxies' prognostic estimates and the receipt of burdensome treatments by the residents, such as hospital transfers, intravenoustherapy, tube-feeding, blood draws, and insertions of catheters into the bladder.

They found that residents whose proxies believed they would die within 6 months, received fewer of these burdensome treatments compared to residents whose proxies thought they would live longer.

Lead author, Andrea Loizeau MSc, a visiting doctoral student at IFAR from the Univeristy of Zurich, explains, "Proxies are reasonably good at estimating when nursing home residents with advanced dementia will die and their prognostic perceptions may influence the type of care the resident receives."



Source: Eurekalert
Related Links

As People Approach End of Life, Caregiving Needs Increase

As People Approach End of Life, Caregiving Needs Increase

Older adults at the end of life had an average of 2.5 caregivers assisting them and received 61.3 hours of help per week compared to others.

End of Life Dreams Are The Comforting Part of Dying Process

End of Life Dreams Are The Comforting Part of Dying Process

Study shows that end-of-life dreams and visions (ELDVs) are typically comforting, realistic and often very meaningful, highlighting a critical difference.

New NICE Guidelines Focuses On Patient-Friendly End of Life Care in the UK

New NICE Guidelines Focuses On Patient-Friendly End of Life Care in the UK

The guidline gives professionals a comprehensive, humane and evidence-based framework for giving dying people the best care based on the individual's needs.

Dementia

Dementia

Dementia has become a very big concern as we have an aging population across the world. Dementia is also terrifying to us because of its disturbing symptoms and limited treatment options.

