Less Toxic, Longer-Lived Drug Therapy for Pancreatic Cancer

," says Olive, whose previous research first uncovered how the stroma makes it difficult for chemotherapy drugs to reach malignant cells. "."To Olive, that suggests, paradoxically, a longer-lived--but less toxic--drug may work better.," he says.Olive's latest research, which was led by Jaime Eberle-Singh, PhD, while she was a graduate student at Columbia, may have identified a good candidate. The drug, an experimental compound called PTC596 that had shown antitumor activity in mouse and human pancreatic cancer cells, seemed to have the right qualities: PTC596 has a durable half-life (most cancer drugs have a half-life of a few minutes to hours) and can evade a pump that many cancer cells use to expel drugs. "," says Olive.Based on those studies, Olive, Eberle-Singh, and their collaborators tested PTC596 in combination with gemcitabine (a first-line drug for pancreatic cancer) in genetically engineered mice with an aggressive form of pancreatic cancer that is generally resistant to chemotherapy.The mice that were treated with the two-drug combination lived three times longer than those treated with only a single standard agent. "," Olive says.They also tested PTC596 in combination with gemcitabine and another drug commonly used to treat pancreatic cancer, nab-paclitaxel, using human pancreatic tumors grown in mice. This combination further enhanced efficacy, making the tumors shrink outright.," says Olive.Olive's team also discovered that PTC596 blocks the formation of microtubules--a network of proteins involved in cell division and transport of nutrients within the cell. He demonstrated that PTC596 may act synergistically with nab-paclitaxel, another microtubule-binding agent.," Olive says.Source: Eurekalert