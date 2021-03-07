by Karishma Abhishek on  July 3, 2021 at 11:57 PM Genetics & Stem Cells News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Less Protein May Impair Your Muscle Clock
Impaired oxidative capacity and mitochondrial function contribute to the dystrophic pathology in muscles of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients and in relevant mouse models of the disease as per a study published in the journal American Physiological Society (APS).

Emerging evidence suggests an association between disrupted core clock expression and mitochondrial quality control, but this has not been established in muscles lacking dystrophin.

The diurnal regulation of muscle core clock and mitochondrial quality control expression was examined in 18 dystrophin-deficient C57BL/10ScSn-Dmdmdx (mdx) mice, an established model of DMD every 4 hours beginning at the dark cycle.


It was found that throughout the entire light-dark cycle, extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles from mdx mice had decreased core clock mRNA expression and disrupted mitochondrial quality control mRNA expression. The expression of proteins involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and autophagy/mitophagy were also dysregulated in tibialis anterior muscles of mdx mice.

These findings suggest that dystrophin deficiency in mdx mice impairs the regulation of the core clock and mitochondrial quality control, with relevance to DMD and related disorders.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Muscle Regeneration Could be Possible With Nuclear Receptor REV-ERB
A nuclear receptor called REV-ERB can stimulate muscle regeneration upon acute muscle injury in an animal model.
READ MORE
New, High-Throughput Mitochondria Transfer Device Developed
A new, simple, and high-throughput method for transferring isolated mitochondria and their associated mitochondrial DNA into mammalian cells has been developed.
READ MORE
CoQ10
Vitamin-like CoQ10 helps generate energy for the cells to function at their optimum level. Secondary to its role in energy production, CoQ10 also functions as a potent antioxidant.
READ MORE
Muscle Proteins Quantity Reduced in Type 2 Diabetes
The link between skeletal muscle proteome and type 2 diabetes has been evaluated by the team of researchers from the University of Helsinki, the Helsinki University Hospital and the Minerva Foundation Institute for Medical Research.
READ MORE
Baby Food - Basics
The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.
READ MORE
Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes
Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.
READ MORE
Dystonia
Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated.
READ MORE
Magical Millets for Your Health
Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Magical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQDystonia