Less Protein May Impair Your Muscle Clock

Impaired oxidative capacity and mitochondrial function contribute to the dystrophic pathology in muscles of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients and in relevant mouse models of the disease as per a study published in the journal American Physiological Society (APS).



Emerging evidence suggests an association between disrupted core clock expression and mitochondrial quality control, but this has not been established in muscles lacking dystrophin.



The diurnal regulation of muscle core clock and mitochondrial quality control expression was examined in 18 dystrophin-deficient C57BL/10ScSn-Dmdmdx (mdx) mice, an established model of DMD every 4 hours beginning at the dark cycle.



‘Impaired oxidative capacity and mitochondrial function contribute to the dystrophic pathology in muscles of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients.’





These findings suggest that dystrophin deficiency in mdx mice impairs the regulation of the core clock and mitochondrial quality control, with relevance to DMD and related disorders.



Source: Medindia It was found that throughout the entire light-dark cycle, extensor digitorum longus (EDL) muscles from mdx mice had decreased core clock mRNA expression and disrupted mitochondrial quality control mRNA expression. The expression of proteins involved in mitochondrial biogenesis and autophagy/mitophagy were also dysregulated in tibialis anterior muscles of mdx mice.These findings suggest that dystrophin deficiency in mdx mice impairs the regulation of the core clock and mitochondrial quality control, with relevance to DMD and related disorders.Source: Medindia The diurnal regulation of muscle core clock and mitochondrial quality control expression was examined in 18 dystrophin-deficient C57BL/10ScSn-Dmdmdx (mdx) mice, an established model of DMD every 4 hours beginning at the dark cycle.

Recommended Reading Muscle Regeneration Could be Possible With Nuclear Receptor REV-ERB A nuclear receptor called REV-ERB can stimulate muscle regeneration upon acute muscle injury in an animal model. READ MORE New, High-Throughput Mitochondria Transfer Device Developed A new, simple, and high-throughput method for transferring isolated mitochondria and their associated mitochondrial DNA into mammalian cells has been developed. READ MORE CoQ10 Vitamin-like CoQ10 helps generate energy for the cells to function at their optimum level. Secondary to its role in energy production, CoQ10 also functions as a potent antioxidant. READ MORE Muscle Proteins Quantity Reduced in Type 2 Diabetes The link between skeletal muscle proteome and type 2 diabetes has been evaluated by the team of researchers from the University of Helsinki, the Helsinki University Hospital and the Minerva Foundation Institute for Medical Research. READ MORE Baby Food - Basics The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations. READ MORE Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes. READ MORE Dystonia Dystonia is a neurological condition in which the patient experiences involuntary muscle contractions. Understand the risk factors, causes & symptoms of dystonia & how it can be treated. READ MORE Magical Millets for Your Health Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice. READ MORE