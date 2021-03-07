Less Protein May Impair Your Muscle Clock

Impaired oxidative capacity and mitochondrial function contribute to the dystrophic pathology in muscles of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) patients and in relevant mouse models of the disease as per a study published in the journal American Physiological Society (APS).
Emerging evidence suggests an association between disrupted core clock expression and mitochondrial quality control, but this has not been established in muscles lacking dystrophin.
The diurnal regulation of muscle core clock and mitochondrial quality control expression was examined in 18 dystrophin-deficient C57BL/10ScSn-Dmdmdx (mdx) mice, an established model of DMD every 4 hours beginning at the dark cycle.
These findings suggest that dystrophin deficiency in mdx mice impairs the regulation of the core clock and mitochondrial quality control, with relevance to DMD and related disorders.
Source: Medindia
