by Samhita Vitta on  August 25, 2020 at 1:13 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Less Aggressive Treatment Better for Heart Attack Patients
Multi-vessel treatments for patients with shock after a heart attack have worse outcomes compared with less aggressive treatments, according to a study.

A new study found that more than 30 percent of hospital patients who have a heart attack complicated by low blood pressure undergo an aggressive treatment in which coronary stents are placed in cardiac blood vessels showing any restriction of blood flow to the heart.

Empowering Better Health

This is happening despite the existence of a less aggressive approach, called a 'culprit-only' strategy, that places stents only in the blocked blood vessels that caused the heart attack.


The study, led by Yale and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, looked at patients undergoing either of the two procedures at hospitals in the United States from 2009 to 2018. The study's aim was to evaluate patterns in the use of the aggressive, multivessel procedure.

In 2017, an unrelated study found that the more aggressive procedure may lead to a higher death rate than the more conservative treatment.

But until now, no research has examined patterns in the use of the two treatments such as relative frequency and its variation among hospitals.

"Our work emphasizes the need for optimization of care practices for a group of patients who experience really bad outcomes," said Dr. Rohan Khera, an assistant professor of cardiovascular medicine at Yale and first author of the study. "In this case, less is more."

The senior author of the study is Dr. Robert Yeh of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Overall, more than one-third of all heart attack patients who go into shock die during their initial hospital presentation. About half of them die within one year. By contrast, the mortality rate for heart attack patients who do not go into shock is less than 5%.

Despite concerns about the aggressive stenting of multiple blood vessels raised in the 2017 research, Khera said, his team found no early signals that its revelations have affected the proportion of patients undergoing aggressive versus more conservative stenting approaches.

But, he said, the team found wide variation among hospitals as to the approach they use -- and that "those hospitals using multi-vessel treatments more frequently had worse patient outcomes."



Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Tips to Prevent Heart Attacks
Heart Attack occurs when the flow of oxygenated blood to heart muscles is hindered or stopped due to built-up of plaques in coronary arteries. Heart Attack is the No.1 killer among Indians.
READ MORE
Artificial Intelligence Helps Predict Heart Attack and Stroke
Artificial intelligence (AI) can measure blood flow instantly and accurately. AI can help predict the chances of death, heart attack and stroke. Also, can be used by doctors to help recommend treatments which could improve a patient's blood flow.
READ MORE
American Heart Month: Try to Manage Stress, Stay Optimistic, Avoid Heart Attacks
February is American Heart Month. Let us join together and make a giant leap to fight heart disease by eating right, exercising more, reducing stress, staying optimistic, avoiding alcohol, and giving up smoking.
READ MORE
Slowly Increasing Exercise Intensity is Good for the Heart
Intensity of exercise should be increased gradually, says American Heart Association, as it will be beneficial for maintaining a healthy heart and also in reducing the chances of cardiac events.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Chest Pain
Ask any one who has experienced intense chest pain and they will vouch for the fact that it was the most frightening experience of their life!
READ MORE
Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting
Coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) or heart bypass surgery is an open heart surgery to relieve the blockages of the arteries of the heart. Coronary artery bypass surgery lasts up to 3 to 6 hours.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Heart Attack- Lifestyle risks
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Simple guidelines to avoid heart attack are listed.
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Chest PainCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseCoronary Artery Bypass GraftingStress and the Gender DivideHeart Attack FactsHeartHeart Attack- Lifestyle RisksHealthy Heart