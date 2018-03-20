medindia
Leptin: Key Predictor of Maternal Weight Gain During Pregnancy

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 20, 2018 at 2:03 AM Women Health News
Weight gain during pregnancy can be predicted by certain measures. Leptin levels in mid-pregnancy may be a key predictor of weight gain during pregnancy, suggests research. The results are presented in a poster at ENDO 2018, the 100th annual meeting of the Endocrine Society in Chicago, Ill.
"Gaining too much or too little weight during pregnancy poses potential health risks. Leptin and adiponectin, hormones released primarily from fat cells, are known to play roles in appetite regulation, insulin resistance, lipid metabolism, blood pressure and the development of metabolic syndrome," said lead study author Adam Jara, D.O., Ph.D., a clinical instructor at Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio.

Jara and his co-authors at Ohio State investigated the effects of race and pre-pregnancy BMI on serum adiponectin, leptin, the leptin-to-adiponectin ratio (LAR) throughout pregnancy and postpartum, and their effects on weight gain during pregnancy.

The research team recruited 80 pregnant women--38 African-American and 42 Caucasian women--from the Ohio State University Medical Center Prenatal Clinic. The authors measured adiponectin and leptin levels 3 times during pregnancy--early, middle and late--and again after delivery.

Both race and pre-pregnancy BMI appeared to affect adiponectin and leptin levels during pregnancy and after birth.

After controlling for race and pre-pregnancy BMI, serum levels of adiponectin, leptin and the LAR during pregnancy predicted total maternal weight gain. Leptin levels in mid-pregnancy were the most predictive of weight gain during pregnancy.

Among African-American women with obesity, the LAR increased significantly from early to mid-pregnancy, stayed high in late pregnancy and decreased after birth. By contrast, among Caucasian women with obesity, the LAR did not change significantly over time.

Overall, adiponectin levels decreased from early to late pregnancy, with an increasing trend after birth. Higher pre-pregnancy BMI was associated with lower levels of adiponectin. African-American women had lower serum adiponectin at each time point they were tested, compared to Caucasian women with equivalent pre-pregnancy BMIs.

Overall, serum leptin increased throughout pregnancy and declined after birth. Lower leptin levels were associated with lower pre-pregnancy BMIs.

The National Institute of Nursing Research (NINR), the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences (NCATS), and an Ohio University Transition to Research Independence Award supported the study.

Source: Eurekalert

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy

Healthy Weight Gain during Pregnancy

Recommended weight gain during pregnancy is determined as per pre-pregnancy weight and BMI. Healthy weight gain is very important for pregnancy health and is achieved with the right diet and exercise.

Pregnancy Weight Gain Calculator

Pregnancy Weight Gain Calculator

Calculate your weight gain during pregnancy and find out the ideal weight gain limit for your month of pregnancy.

Top 7 Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy

Top 7 Fruits to Eat During Pregnancy

Make it a habit to incorporate at least 2 serving of fruits every day during pregnancy to reap the numerous and delicious benefits that they offer!

Learn About Pregnancy - Animation

Learn About Pregnancy - Animation

Pregnancy Labor is caused by series of progressive expulsive contractions by the uterus and results in delivery of the baby from the mothers womb to the outside world.

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel: To fly or not to fly

Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech Presentation and Delivery

Breech birth or presentation is delivery of the fetus in a bottom or foot-first position. Causes of breech presentation include premature labor, uterine malformations and fetal abnormalities.

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

Drugs in Pregnancy and Lactation

During pregnancy & lactation a nutritious diet, suitable exercise, adequate rest and a tranquil mind help both the mother and fetus and drugs hould be avoided.

Home Pregnancy Test

Home Pregnancy Test

A home pregnancy test is a test done to find out if one is pregnant or not in the relative comforts of the home.

Pregnancy

Pregnancy

Detailed look at Early pregnancy Symptoms and easy health solutions during 1st, 2nd and 3rd trimester of pregnancy. With an addition of an online pregnancy due date calculator.

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Psychological Changes In Pregnancy

Pregnancy is an experience of growth, change, enrichment and challenge. During the 40 weeks of pregnancy, the expectant mother will go through several physical and emotional changes.

Trimester of pregnancy

Trimester of pregnancy

Encyclopedia section of medindia explains in brief about confirmation of pregnancy in first trimester

Zone Diet

Zone Diet

The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a 40:30:30 plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins respectively.

