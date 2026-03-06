Leprosy Defeated in Chile After Three Decades Without Local Cases

Chile becomes the first nation in the Americas verified by the WHO for eliminating leprosy after more than 30 years without locally acquired cases.
Go to source). Chile received verification from the World Health Organization (WHO) for eliminating leprosy. WHO, together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), congratulated the nation for becoming the first country in the Americas and the second globally to reach this important public health achievement.
Leprosy, also called Hansen disease, was first historically documented in Chile toward the end of the nineteenth century on Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. On mainland Chile, the disease remained limited, with only occasional introductions that were successfully controlled through isolation and treatment strategies on the island. The final secondary cases there were managed by the late 1990s.
Historic Control of Leprosy in ChileFor more than three decades, Chile has not reported any locally acquired case of leprosy. The last confirmed locally transmitted case occurred in 1993. Despite this long absence of local transmission, the disease continued to remain on the national public health agenda.
Authorities maintained strict monitoring by keeping leprosy as a notifiable disease. Mandatory reporting systems, surveillance programs, and sustained clinical readiness ensured that the health system stayed prepared to detect and manage any potential cases.
Global Recognition of Chile Public Health MilestoneDr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO, described the achievement as a landmark moment in public health. According to him, Chile’s success highlights what strong leadership, scientific progress, and global solidarity can accomplish.
He emphasized that sustained commitment, inclusive health systems, integrated public health strategies, early diagnosis, and universal access to care can help the world push ancient diseases into history.
Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO, also praised the accomplishment, noting that Chile’s progress demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is possible when strong health systems are in place. Such systems must be capable of detecting cases early, responding quickly, and offering comprehensive care, including support for individuals living with long-term disabilities related to the disease.
Health Systems Behind Successful EliminationDr. Barbosa further explained that becoming the first country in the Americas to eliminate leprosy sends a strong message across the region. It shows that diseases often linked to vulnerable populations can be eliminated, helping break the cycle that connects disease with poverty.
Data from WHO indicate that between 2012 and 2023, Chile recorded 47 leprosy cases across the country, yet none of them were locally transmitted. These cases were introduced from outside the country and were managed through established health services.
Integrated Care Model for Early DetectionWHO highlighted that Chile’s integrated health model focuses on early detection and complete patient care. Primary health care centers act as the first point of contact for individuals with suspected symptoms and quickly refer patients to specialized dermatology services for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring.
Medical professionals are trained according to WHO’s Towards zero leprosy strategy. The system places strong emphasis on early treatment, prevention of disability, and holistic care. Services such as physiotherapy and rehabilitation are also included, ensuring that individuals affected by the disease receive continuous medical support for both immediate and long-term needs, encouraging full recovery and social inclusion.
Understanding Hansen Disease and Its EffectsLeprosy, also known as Hansen disease, is a chronic infectious illness caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae. The disease primarily affects the skin, peripheral nerves, the mucosal lining of the upper respiratory tract, and the eyes.
Without timely treatment, the condition can result in permanent nerve damage, disabilities, and significant social stigma. However, leprosy is completely curable with multidrug therapy, and early detection plays a crucial role in preventing severe complications.
