medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Cancer News

Lengthening Duration of Intervention Help Cancer Patients Quit Smoking

by Mohamed Fathima S on  January 28, 2019 at 12:37 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Counseling sessions and smoking cessation medication varenicline (e.g., Chantix) for 24 weeks rather than routine 12 weeks helped cancer patients kick off the habit of smoking. They have better success quitting smoking and are not prone to relapsing after one year.
Lengthening Duration of Intervention Help Cancer Patients Quit Smoking
Lengthening Duration of Intervention Help Cancer Patients Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking can significantly improve the effectiveness of cancer treatment, according to the U.S. Surgeon General, yet almost half of cancer patients continue to smoke after they've been diagnosed.

"With the stress cancer patients are under, they tend to be at higher risk of relapsing for a longer period of time," said senior author Brian Hitsman, associate professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "So we thought providing treatment for longer would be more effective."

The findings published on Jan. 25 in the journal Psycho-Oncology. Patients in the study had a variety of cancers, ranging from breast to skin to lung cancer. Forty percent of patients actively had cancer while others had had cancer in the past five years.

For Billie Green, 70, smoking while undergoing cancer treatments was the result of a combination of her 50-year smoking history and the stress of her life-altering lung cancer diagnosis that made it difficult to quit.

"When someone tells you that you have cancer, you get scared," said Green, who lives in Chicago. "Smoking used to be my best friend when I was upset, after I ate. But I knew it didn't make any sense to keep smoking, if I'm going in for treatment all the time."

Green's daughter learned about the Northwestern Medicine smoking cessation study specifically aimed at cancer patients - one of the largest smoking cessation trials ever conducted with cancer patients - and asked her to enroll. Green did so a month later.

Today, Green is in remission from her cancer. She still smokes but has dramatically cut back from one pack a day to one cigarette every other day. Green said the treatment - a combination of medication and behavioral counseling sessions - made her aware of what she was doing to her body.

The higher success of quitting, though was true only for the 43 percent of patients who took varenicline as directed for the full 24 weeks. For the other 57 percent of participants who did not take the medication as prescribed, there was no significant difference in quit rates or susceptibility of relapsing compared to the control group, who only received varenicline for the first 12 weeks.

Both groups received the same behavioral therapy - counseling sessions to set quit dates, learn coping skills and manage withdrawal symptoms - over the course of 24 weeks. Many of the study participants in the control group and experimental group continued with the full counseling regimen, despite not always adhering to the medication regimen.

"While the behavioral therapy wasn't the focus of this study, we will need to study this part more closely because it can be a very powerful tool for cancer patients to quit smoking," Hitsman said. "You can imagine how someone going through a severe or significant disease and treatment process could benefit from the support we provided in this study."

This was only the second study to examine the use of varenicline for cancer patients. It was the first smoking cessation study -- for any population of smokers, not just cancer patients -- to double the length of the standard course of 12 weeks of varenicline and include behavioral therapy in the treatment.

Because varenicline treatment had never been given to a cancer population for longer than 12 weeks, the scientists wanted to assess its safety. The study found taking an additional 12 weeks of the medication did not increase the side effects for patients.

"We hear from cancer patients and oncologists that varenicline may cause serious side effects or that managing the stress of the disease makes addressing tobacco use among patients inappropriate," said first author Dr. Robert Schnoll, associate professor in the department of psychiatry and associate director for population science at the Abramson Cancer Center.

"But the results from this study show that this leading FDA-approved medication is effective for cancer patients, doesn't increase patient risk and yields increased benefits for those who take the medication as prescribed."

"We need now to focus on how we can get more patients who smoke to use the medication and use it sufficiently if we are to see broader population-level gains," Schnoll said.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Antioxidants to Help You When You Quit Smoking

Smoking is injurious to health, but it sure is a tough addiction to stop. Cure yourself with the power of antioxidants to eliminate health risks such as lung cancer and dental problems.

Cigarette Smoking - A Silent Killer

Smoking kills the smoker silently, pushing him towards serious illnesses, which slowly lead to death.

Health Hazards of Smoking

Smoking causes many diseases and affects the overall health of smokers.

Smoking And Cancer

Smoking is the most important preventable cause of cancer in the world.

Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts

There is more to alcohol than mere intoxication. Infamous because of its social abuse but indispensable because of its many industrial applications.

Smoking And Tobacco

Encyclopedia section of medindia briefs you about the History of Tobacco

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Health Hazards of Smoking Smoking And Cancer Smoking And Tobacco Cancer and Homeopathy Diet Lifestyle and Heart Disease Bubbles and Brews - Alcohol Facts Cancer Facts Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Smoking 

What's New on Medindia

Reasons to Choose Herbal Tea over Black Tea

Health Benefits of Ridge Gourd

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive